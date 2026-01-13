Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana Recreate Famous MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Moment for RCB; [WATCH] Heartwarming Gesture

In the WPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and UP Warriorz (UPW W) in Navi Mumbai, Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana were involved in a moment that reminded fans of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Heartwarming moment as Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana recall MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s famous gesture

The incident happened on the last ball of the 12th over when Shikha Pandey bowled to Richa Ghosh. It was a slower off-cutter on a good length outside off. Richa went on the back foot and punched it to cover-point for no run, as RCB needed only three runs to win and captain Smriti Mandhana was on 47 at the other end, hoping to reach her fifty in the next over. Unfortunately, the ball later went to the boundary towards third man but was counted as byes. RCB won the game, and Smriti remained not out on 47 off 31 balls.*

This moment reminded everyone of the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final between India and South Africa. India needed just one run to win with one over remaining. On the last ball of the 19th over, MS Dhoni stayed still and defended the ball for no run so that Virat Kohli could finish the match. Kohli then hit a boundary on the first ball of the final over to seal the win. He ended unbeaten on 72 off 44 balls, celebrating with a roar.

RCB Defeated UP Warriorz by 9 wickets

In the match, UP Warriorz batted first and posted a total of 143/5 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma scored 45 not out, while Deandra Dottin made 40 not out. At one stage, they were struggling were 50/2 then they lost three more wickets without scoring any run. For RCB, Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil took two wickets each, while Lauren Bell picked up one wicket.

In reply, RCB chased down the target in just 12.1 overs. Grace Harris played a brilliant knock of 85 off 40 balls, including 10 fours and five sixes, while captain Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 off 32 balls. RCB won the match by nine wickets with 47 balls to spare. With this, they have won both of their matches so far.

