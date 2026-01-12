Shreyanka Patil Dismisses Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield In One Over After Catch Drama In RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Match [WATCH]

The UP Warriorz batting fell like a deck of cards.

Drama on a Monday night! The fifth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) promised nothing but riveting action. Shreyanka Patil sent back both Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield cheaply, but not before some drama.

It all started when Meg Lanning edged a delivery off Shreyanka Patil towards short-third, where Arundhati Reddy was positioned. The Indian all-rounder took the catch in front of her, but Lanning wasn’t convinced and asked for it to be sent upstairs. As it turned out, Reddy had grassed the ball and the decision was overturned.

But then, Shreyanka had other plans. The 23-year-old came back in her next over, opening her over with a wicket and closing it with a wicket too. She sent both Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield back to the pavilion, igniting a collapse.

And the UP Warriorz batting unit started to collapse like ninepins. From 39/1 at the 7th over mark, the UP Warriorz went down to 50/5, with four wickets falling in 11 runs. The batters failed to apply themselves and ended up throwing their wickets away.

How Shreyanka Patil Dismissing Meg Lanning Led To a Collapse

Well, the collapse was not just about the Indian youngster dismissing the Australian great. With Lanning well set and Phoebe Litchfield at the crease with her, the batters felt the need to accelerate and accumulate as many runs as possible.

The D.Y. Patil stadium has been a high-scoring venue in the last few days and the pitch was giving every sign of behaving in the same manner. However, none of the batters after Lanning took the time to apply themselves in the middle, which led to the collapse.

The Meg Lanning-led side made a change in their batting order with Harlen Deol opening the batting alongside the skipper and Kiran Navgire being pushed down the order. However, Navgire was unable to curb her attacking instincts, which led to her dismissal.

Too add to that, Shreyanka Patil showcased some good bowling plans in the first two overs that she bowled. Despite being taken to the cleaners by Litchfield, she did not change her lengths. The left-handed Aussie batter was hurried into the short which led to her dismissal.

