Shreyanka Patil Opens Up on Comeback After Spending 14 Months on the Sidelines Following Maiden Fifer in RCB vs GG WPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Shreyanka Patil had to overcome an extremely troubled time where she was marred with injuries for over a year but her determination paid off as she took her maiden career fifer in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026). Shreyanka, who had finished as the top wicket-taker in the 2024 edition and played a key role in RCB winning their first-ever title, once again delivered the goods, this time in the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 clash.

For the unversed, the 23-year-old’s struggles began after the highly successful 2024 season. She fractured her fourth finger during the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 in July. While she made a return for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in October, she soon suffered Grade 3 shin splints in both legs, further ruling her out of action for another three months.

That wasn’t the end of her agony as after the shin splints, Shreyanka Patil got a stress reaction in her wrist. The series of injuries eventually forced her to miss the WPL 2025 season.

She eventually recovered and was part of a bowlers’ camp with the India team in July 2025 but on the first day, after finishing all her tests, she fractured a thumb during a fielding session.

Shreyanka Patil finally returned to competitive cricket in the WCPL 2025 and is now finally back in her rhythm in the WPL 2026.

Opening about her comeback journey, Shreyanka said at the post-match conference of the RCB vs GG match after her five-wicket haul,

“I am very happy to get my first WPL five-for. I have gone through a rollercoaster ride personally. I came out of it in a very strong way. Credit goes to my support system. My coach, uncle, aunt and grandparents and sister are all here. Just the fact that i was out of cricket for 14 months was a big blow for me because I can’t sit quietly. I need to be out on the field. Very happy with the preparation over the last few months and happy that my execution is now falling in place. I am a wicket-taking bowler. Because the drift I get, the turn I get and bounce I get, I have not seen much. I don’t know why I am giving so much credit to myself [chuckles]. But I have always wanted to be the strike bowler. At any phase of the game I want to get wickets.”

