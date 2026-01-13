UP Warriorz Pacer in WPL 2026 Shares Admiration for Hardik Pandya, Hopes to Meet Him Soon

The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League has already witnessed a few nail-biting finishes as well as some dominating victories, and the fans are excited to be up-to-date with all the latest WPL 2026 news.

However, star UP Warriorz (UPW) bowler Kranti Gaud has recently opened up on her wish to meet India men’s team’s prime all-rounder, Hardik Pandya.

Kranti Gaud on Her Dream to Meet Hardik Pandya

The 22-year-old was one of the key figures of the victorious squad that clinched India’s maiden women’s World Cup a few months back. Playing her first World Cup within just five months of making her international debut, Kranti showcased consistency and precision to become an integral part of the pace attack.

The youngster’s noteworthy run in the mega ICC event included nine scalps in eight fixtures at an impressive economy of 5.73. Moreover, her early breakthrough to send back Australia captain Alyssa Healy in the semi-final proved to be crucial. The opener was coming off a scorching hot form, notching up back-to-back hundreds against India and Bangladesh in their last two group-stage matches.

However, following the final match victory, the seamer was seen to replicate Hardik’s famous pose with the Women’s ODI World Cup. Though the player is yet to interact with her idol, she has earned appreciation from the Baroda all-rounder via social media.

“Hardik Pandya has always been my favourite. I used to watch his videos and matches. When he commented on my photo, I couldn’t believe it for two hours. I was very happy. I haven’t spoken to him yet or met him, but I really wish to meet him soon,” stated Kranti to Times of India.

