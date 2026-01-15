UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Points Table Position And Qualification Scenarios After MI vs UPW Clash

Here's all you need to know about the UP Warriorz WPL 2026 points table and their qualification scenarios.

UP Warriorz won their first match of the season in the MI vs UPW clash on January 15, 2026. But they sit in the bottom place on the WPL 2026 points table due to successive defeats in the first three matches. Here, we look into the updated UP Warriorz WPL 2026 points table and UP Warriorz qualification scenarios.

UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Points Table Position

The UP Warriorz were unable to kickstart the WPL 2026 the way they would have wanted to. Even after a major overhaul in their squad that noted only one retention ahead of the maiden mega auction of the league, the performances and points table were reflecting the same story.

However, a phenomenal comeback by Harleen Deol in the MI vs UPW clash has changed the side’s script. Notably, the batter was forcibly retired out after playing a slow knock a night ago against Delhi Capitals. If UPW manage to win most of the upcoming fixtures, they will keep their WPL 2026 qualification hopes alive.

Team Matches Won Loss NR Points NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 2 2 0 0 4 +1.964 Mumbai Indians Women 4 2 2 0 4 +0.469 Gujarat Giants Women 3 2 1 0 4 +0.105 Delhi Capitals Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.833 UP Warriorz Women 4 1 3 0 2 -0.906

Upcoming UP Warriorz Fixtures in WPL 2026

Here are UP Warriorz upcoming WPL 2026 fixtures:

vs Mumbai Indians – January 17

– January 17 vs Gujarat Giants – January 22

– January 22 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – January 29

– January 29 vs Delhi Capitals – February 1

Can UP Warriorz Qualify for WPL 2026 Playoffs?

UP Warriorz still have the chance to qualify for the WPL 2026 playoffs, but the current UPW qualification scenarios suggest that they will have to record a winning spree to finalise a top-three spot in the points table.

Current UP Warriorz Qualification Scenarios

Matches Played: 4

4 Wins: 1

1 Points: 2

2 Net Run Rate: -0.906

-0.906 Table position: bottom

After a narrow 10-run defeat in their WPL 2026 opener against the Gujarat Giants (GG), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed the side by a nine-wicket win with almost eight overs remaining. Then came Delhi Capitals’ turn. DC beat them off the final ball as UPW succumbed to three losses in three games. This loss hugely affected the Warriorz’s net run rate as they affirmed the bottom place in the latest WPL 2026 points table.

Courtesy of Harleen Deol’s confidence and comeback, UPW are still alive in the competition with their maiden win in four games. UP Warriorz, nevertheless, still need to do the heavy-lifting in the remaining four fixtures.

How Many Wins Do UP Warriorz Need to Qualify?

One of the most common questions right now is: Can UP Warriorz qualify without depending on other teams?

Remaining Matches: 4

4 Likely Qualification Mark: 6-8 points

6-8 points Wins Required: Ideally, all four wins to keep their hopes alive

In most UP Warriorz qualification scenarios, reaching 10 points almost guarantees a playoff spot. But considering the current form, table toppers RCB, who are unbeaten in the league so far, and the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Giants (GG) are the frontrunners to secure the playoff berths. All three teams have bagged at least four points each.

But as the UP Warriorz are still in search of their maiden WPL 2026 win, they will need at least three more wins to reach the figure, as well as better their run rate to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Maximum victories in these matches would help UPW to stay alive in the WPL 2026 playoffs race.

Key Risks in UP Warriorz Qualification Scenarios

Opening combination woes

Top order inconsistency

Expensive pace attack

Coming off a great run in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025, skipper Lanning is yet to find her rhythm at the top of the UPW batting line-up. Even her half-century against Delhi saw her well below her best. The batter’s form and experience would be crucial for turning around her new team’s fortunes ahead in the league.

Moreover, the side is yet to decide their top-order for the ongoing season. After going with Kiran Navgire alongside the captain in their first fixture, the management opted for Deol to take up Navgire’s spot in the subsequent match. Later, their head coach, Abhishek Nayar, took the blame for the call, as Deol returned for just 11 runs against RCB. In the third game, they went back to Navgire and Harleen Deol was retired out after coming in to bat at No.4. In the latest MI vs UPW clash, Deol’s 64 not out off 39 at No.4 helped them grab two points.

The Warriorz’s pace attack, comprising youngster Kranti Gaud, experienced Shikha Pandey, and Caribbean star Deandra Dottin, has also leaked runs in both games so far. Their costly returns could be a massive threat to the team’s qualification scenarios.

Can UP Warriorz Qualify for WPL 2026 Playoffs?

UP Warriorz qualification scenarios look weak

Reliance on rivals dropping points

At least three more wins from the last four games to keep alive qualification hopes

UP Warriorz are still in contention to make it to the WPL 2026 playoffs. But they will need to plug the gaps swiftly to change their fortunes in the fourth season of the Women’s Premier League.

