Vaishnavi Sharma Strikes in First Over on Debut, Gets the Big Wicket of Shafali Verma in DC vs MI WPL 2026 [WATCH]
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: January 20, 2026
1 min read
Young India spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, who was roped in by the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement for injured Gunalan Kamalini, made her debut in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) today (January 20), in the DC vs MI clash. Unsold at the WPL 2026 auction, she gave a testament to her sheer prowess by taking her maiden wicket in her first over in the tournament.

Vaishnavi also managed to get the big scalp of Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma, by bowling her around her leg. The incident happened on the third ball of the eighth over after MI failed to make any inroads in the powerplay and handed her side the first breakthrough.

With her round-arm action from wide of the crease, the ball darted towards the leg stump as Shafali went across and missed the line completely.

ALSO READ:

WATCH: Vaishnavi Sharma dismisses Shafali Verma in DC vs MI WPL 2026

