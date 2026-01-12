Why 3 WPL 2026 Matches Involving Mumbai Indians, RCB Among Others Will Have No Spectators

The second leg of WPL 2026 in Vadodara will kickstart from January 19.

The Women’s Premier League has already witnessed a couple of nail-biting thrillers in its first week of the fourth edition, providing entertainment to fans watching the matches in large numbers from the stadium. However, three WPL 2026 matches in Navi Mumbai, featuring title winners Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be played behind closed doors.

Why Are 3 WPL 2026 Matches to Be Held Without Fans?

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Navi Mumbai, the host city of the first leg of WPL 2026 matches, is holding civic elections on Thursday, January 15. As a result, the games will unfold in empty stadiums.

“The police have informed the BCCI that they will not be able to provide adequate security for the cricket on the day that there is a clash between the WPL and the election,” said the report.

The matches affected are DC vs UPW on January 14, MI vs UPW on January 15, and GG vs RCB on January 16.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the matches on the days before and after the election (January 14, 16) will also be played behind closed doors.

The WPL 2026 schedule was released on November 29 last year, sixteen days before the election date was announced. The WPL organising committee received the information, but fans still have no updates because the BCCI has not issued a formal statement. However, the tickets for the matches scheduled for January 14 and 16 are not on sale, indicating that the grounds will be empty.

ALSO READ:

Fans Disappointment After Early Sell-Outs

The tournament kick-started with huge buzz and excitement, with almost full stands for Friday’s WPL 2026 tournament opener. The double header Saturday at Dr DY Patil Stadium also attracted large crowds.

The ticket sales for the double-header on January 17, MI vs UPW, followed by DC vs RCB, are selling quickly. These will also conclude the first leg of the tournament before it moves to Vadodara for the remaining games, including the playoffs and the all-important final.

Playing in empty stadiums challenges the league’s growing audience just as India lifting the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 has been drawing enthusiastic crowds. While security is vital on election day, empty stands could affect the television experience and may bring back the COVID-19 days’ match-watching vibes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.