Why is Arundhati Reddy Not in RCB Playing XI Tonight for DC vs RCB WPL 2026?

RCB have won all three of their matches so far.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently on a winning spree in the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League so far. But, according to the latest WPL 2026 news, the side has made three changes to their playing XI against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

One of them includes pacer Arundhati Reddy, who had grabbed a stunning catch off her own bowling in the last clash to dismiss Gujarat Giants’ opener Sophie Devine for just eight runs.

DC vs RCB Playing XIs

DC: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.

RCB: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (WK), Nadine de Klerk, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, and Lauren Bell.

Why Arundhati Reddy is Not in RCB Playing XI Against Delhi Capitals

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana revealed at the toss that the player is unwell and will be replaced by Sayali Satghare for the clash. The other two changes in the RCB playing XI are the inclusions of Georgia Voll and Prema Rawat as Linsey Smith and Dayalan Hemalatha miss the encounter.

The 28-year-old has not been able to provide some crucial breakthroughs, but she has made an impact with her economical display in the initial fixtures. In three matches, she has conceded only 7.16 runs per over. Moreover, her sharp catch to send back the swashbuckling New Zealand batter proved to be a key dismissal, as Devine could have posed a threat to chase down 183 against RCB last night.

But replacing Arundhati Reddy, Satghare joined star seamer Lauren Bell to provide an exciting start to the team. After Bell’s double-wicket first over to dismiss Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt, the Mumbai bowler also joined her to send back DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp.

However, after getting reduced to 10/4 in just two overs, the Capitals have managed to emerge from the early strikes, posting 60 in the powerplay. After claiming their maiden win of the season in the last fixture, the DC fans would hope for the ongoing partnership between Shafali Verma (43*) and Niki Prasad (12*) to fuel them to a comprehensive total. At the time of writing, the team is at 68/4 after seven overs.

