Why is Nat Sciver-Brunt Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight for MI vs GG WPL 2026?

She scored a brisk 70 and scalped two key wickets in the last match.

After kicking off the WPL 2026 with a loss, two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) went back to winning ways by registering a 50-run win over the Delhi Capitals (DC). But the team will miss key all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt in their third clash against the Gujarat Giants (GG).

Earlier, the latest WPL 2026 news have also mentioned multiple players missing out on matches due to injuries or other reasons.

MI vs GG Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), G. Kamalini, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, and Triveni Vasistha.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Ayushi Soni, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh.

ALSO READ:

Why Nat Sciver-Brunt is Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Against Gujarat Giants

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field first. She has revealed that the England captain is unwell and will miss the fixture against the Giants. Star Caribbean all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who had missed the initial two matches of the WPL 2026, is back in MI’s starting XI.

Sciver-Brunt has played a pivotal part in both of MI’s triumphant outings in the WPL 2023 and WPL 2025. Besides scalping some crucial breakthroughs, she has been the franchise’s highest run-getter in both of these seasons. The right-hander also bagged the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the last edition.

She had notched up a magnificent 523-run tally in 10 matches, including five half-centuries. But the 33-year-old had a horrible run in the WPL 2026 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After getting dismissed for just four runs, which reduced the side to 35/2 under seven overs, Sciver-Brunt had also failed to wrap up an easy win.

While bowling the final over, she had executed two consecutive dot balls to mount pressure on the South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk. But the player could not carry on the momentum as she conceded 20 runs in the last four deliveries, including two fours and as many maximums.

But the experienced all-rounder made a swift comeback while taking on DC the next day. Following two early wickets, Sciver-Brunt stabilised the innings with her 46-ball 70, laced with 13 boundaries. She also contributed with her other skill to snare two key wickets of Lizelle Lee and Sneh Rana, conceding 29 runs in three overs. MI fans would hope for the English player to rejoin the team’s playing XI soon.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.