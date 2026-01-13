Why Was Gujarat Giants Debutant Ayushi Soni Retired Out in MI vs GG WPL 2026?

The Women’s Premier League has witnessed its first ever tactical retire-out during the sixth fixture of the fourth season. The Gujarat Giants (GG) debutant Ayushi Soni was seen struggling in her first match of arguably the best women’s T20 tournament, the WPL 2026.

Gujarat Giants’ Tactical Masterstroke to Bring in Bharti Fulmali in MI vs GG WPL 2026

After reaching 130/4 in 15 overs, Giants needed a strong finish from both the batters at the crease. But the right-hander was only dealing in singles, while Australia’s Georgia Wareham was finding the gaps to score some crucial boundaries.

This forced the Giants management to retire out the youngster after the final delivery of the 16th over. Experienced finisher Bharti Fulmali replaced her in the middle and played a blazing unbeaten 36-run knock off only 15 balls. Her innings came at an astonishing strike rate of 240, guiding the side to post a comprehensive total of 192/5.

