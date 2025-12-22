3 Players Who Could Replace Nathan Lyon in Australia’s Playing XI for Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test.

Nathan Lyon injured himself in Adelaide.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a hamstring injury while fielding at fine leg during the Adelaide Test of the Ashes 2025. He had just returned to the XI after being left out of the Pink Ball Test and put on a terrific bowling show. However, his availability for the Boxing Day Test is uncertain, for the injury looked severe.

If Nathan Lyon doesn’t recover in time, Australia will be forced to pick someone from the domestic arena for the next Ashes 2025 Test. Lyon has been their premium spinner for several years, and replacing him won’t be easy for the Aussies. Still, some consistent performers have been knocking on the door for a while and should finally get some game time at the highest level.

We look at three spinners who can replace Nathan Lyon for the Boxing Day Test of the Ashes 2025.

Corey Rocchiccioli

Corey Rocchiccioli is the likeliest replacement option for Australia for the Ashes 2025 Test in Melbourne. He has been one of the most consistent Sheffield Shield performers over the past few seasons, bringing certain attributes that work on Australian decks. In the ongoing season, Rocchiccioli has 20 wickets at an average of 28.20 in 11 innings, including a five-wicket haul.

Corey Rocchiccioli gets his fifth courtesy of a sharp take in slips by Cameron Gannon 👏#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/HjtXWKo9vK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 15, 2025

Overall, the 28-year-old has 161 FC wickets at an average of 30.68 in 86 innings, with five five-wicket hauls. He is tall and can extract additional bounce, while his control has also been impressive – precisely what Australia expect from their lead spinner. Rocchiccioli plays for Western Australia, where the pitches are unfavourable for slow bowlers, but he has still been the best spinner in the circuit, which shows his true quality.

ALSO READ:

Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy is another like-for-like replacement for Nathan Lyon. He also brings previous Test experience, having already played seven games in the format for Australia. He has 10 wickets at 23.70 runs apiece in seven Sheffield Shield innings this year, with a best of 3/17.

Plenty more #SheffieldShield action coming your way today!



Todd Murphy has an early wicket for Victoria as they chase an unlikely victory against Tasmania on day four #VICvTAS pic.twitter.com/8dUcye26PT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 7, 2023

Murphy also has 22 wickets at an average of 28.13 in 12 innings, comprising a five-wicket haul. Additionally, he plays for Victoria and knows the venue better than many other spinners in contention. Hence, Australia can choose for this Boxing Day Test, and if his performances don’t look encouraging, someone else can replace him for the final Ashes 2025 game.

Matthew Kuhnemann

Matthew Kuhnemann has made a significant rise as a bowler in recent times and has a chance to get into the Test side. He was also on the Sri Lankan tour earlier this year, where Australia took as many as three specialist spinners. Kuhnemann has been one of Australia’s top performers, not only in subcontinent conditions but also at home.

Since October 2024, the left-arm spinner has 51 wickets at an average of 25.78 in First Class cricket. He also has 25 wickets at 22.20 runs apiece in nine Test innings, including two five-wicket hauls. If Kuhnemann plays, Australia will get some variety, as Travis Head already offers useful off-spin and will give a few overs against left-handers if required.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.