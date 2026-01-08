After Ashes 2025 Triumph, Steve Smith Desires To Tick Off Major Milestone Before Ending His Test Career.

Steve Smith won three matches as a captain in Ashes 2025.

Steve Smith added another feather to his cap by winning the Ashes 2025 at home, acting as the captain in three of the four wins. As a batter, his returns were hot and cold, and he still ended as the fifth-leading run-getter: 286 runs, 57.20 average, one fifty, and a century.

Following an emphatic win, the Australian batter, on Fox Sports, expressed his wish to win an away Ashes in England in 2027. However, Smith, who will be 38 by the time the series arrives, was unsure whether he would make it till there, given his recent fitness concerns.

“I’m sure everyone’s excited to go there and try and win the Ashes. It’s something that I certainly haven’t done in my career, and something I’d like to tick off, whether I get there or not: it’s a different question. The squad we’ve had over the last four or five years has been amazing. So hopefully we can keep growing, getting better.”

Steve Smith has played four away Ashes series in his career – 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2023 – with Australia losing the initial two while drawing the latest two. Smith has collectively averaged 57.14 and hit seven centuries across 36 innings in these four rubbers, and while the Aussies have retained the urn, a complete series victory in England has yet to come in Smith’s career.

Does Steve Smith stand a chance to make it to Ashes 2027 in England?

Realistically, Steve Smith has a certain chance of being in Australia’s squad in the Ashes 2027. He has already retired from the ODI format and is no longer in the T20I plans, making him a one-format specialist who will have ample time to look after his body.

There’s a packed Test schedule starting mid-2026, and Smith can be selective with how much he wants to play and rest against lower-ranked teams. That will help him in two ways: he will have enough game time to remain in the groove and remain fresh for the away Ashes in 2027.

Australia have had a lack of Test-ready batters lately, and with Usman Khawaja retired, Steve Smith becomes the most experienced player in the team, with a proven track record in English conditions. His superior skills and previous exposure to the conditions will be pivotal for Australia’s chances since their batting unit is still far from settled.

The only issue will be whether his body remains in good trim, as he hasn’t shown significant signs of regression as a batter so far. Steve Smith has won almost everything in his career, and an away Ashes victory to cap off an illustrious career will be fitting for a player of his stature.

