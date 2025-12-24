Australia Coach Reveals Nathan Lyon Availability For 2027 India Tour After Ashes 2025-26 Injury

The off-spinner has been an integral part of Australia's plans in red-ball cricket.

The ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series has been nothing short of a roller-coaster for Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. After being left out of the pink ball Test in Brisbane, the off-spinner sustained a hamstring injury on the last day of the third Test in Adelaide while fielding on the boundary. Lyon had to be taken off the field moments later, while he clutched his hamstring.

The 38-year-old has been ruled out of the remainder of the series, which does not come as a surprise, considering his injury. The Australians have already clinched the series in the first three Tests itself, and would be eager to try some different combination for the remaining two games. Todd Murphy has been included in the squad as a replacement for Nathan Lyon.

Having said that, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald opened the lid on the future of Nathan Lyon after his injury ruled him out of the Ashes series. The fact that the Australians do not have any Test cricket till mid-2026 after the completion of the Ashes series would give enough time for the off-spinner to recover from the injury. However, with his age being 38, it would be a race against time.

“He is pretty shattered. He’s a huge part of what we do. He’s facing a long recovery timeframe. That type of injury, it’s going to be a hard period for him to get back to where he was. But he still wants to do it and that’s the main thing”,

Andrew McDonald On Nathan Lyon Availability

With Nathan Lyon ruled out of the ongoing Ashes series, the focus will shift towards Todd Murphy, and also the recovery of the off-spinner. Head coach Andrew McDonald expressed that the legendary off-spinner still has the hunger to perform, and is an extremely crucial part of their side. Nathan Lyon has been with the side on every Test tour.

The Aussies are set to face New Zealand and South Africa after the T20 World Cup before the demanding five-match Test series on Indian soil in early 2027. The head coach mentioned that the entire focus of the team is currently getting Lyon fit for those key assignments in the future. However, the team will take a look at his fitness and rehabilitation ahead of the big series against India.