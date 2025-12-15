Australia Batter Steve Smith Doubtful for 3rd Ashes 2025 Test Due to Illness.

Steve Smith didn't participate in the training session on Monday.

Australia batter Steve Smith is reportedly unwell two days before the start of 3rd Ashes 2025 Test in Adelaide. He was the stand-in captain in Pat Cummins’ absence, but his recent reports will surely concern the team.

According to Code Sports, Smith didn’t participate in the training session on Monday (December 15) due to illness, as other Australian players trained. However, the report ruled out any serious concern for now, revealing that the legendary batter trained yesterday and plans to turn up for the match eve training tomorrow.

Still, Australia will be concerned about Steve Smith’s availability after this fresh setback and would hope he at least recovers by tomorrow or match day (December 17). In the batting department alone, they have multiple issues, starting with Usman Khawaja’s fitness and form concerns, which forced them to move Travis Head to the top.

Steve Smith's absence from the nets and slips training with illness has thrown the composition of the Aussie middle order into chaos ahead of the third Test, as Travis Head spot in the team is locked in.



Meanwhile, Josh Inglis and Jake Weatherald are still new to the Test setup, and the batting strength will take a massive hit if Steve Smith doesn’t recover in time. Australia are already without their premium fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood, and Cummins, though set to return, will be monitored closely, given how fickle back injuries are.

Who will come into the XI if Steve Smith doesn’t recover for 3rd Ashes 2025 Test?

Steve Smith is the best batter in the team, and his absence will be impossible to fill. Code Sports revealed that three players – Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, and Josh Inglis – practised with Marnus Labuschagne in the slip cordon, suggesting they will be possible replacements.

Khawaja, whose place is uncertain after Head took his opportunity as an opener, can be one of the options, with Inglis retaining his place. However, he has hardly batted in the middle order in the longest format, and his recent form doesn’t inspire enough confidence either.

Beau Webster might be better suited to the role, given he has more experience batting in the middle order and has found ample success for Australia in whatever he has had. He also brings bowling value, which might be vital since Cummins won’t bowl long spells.

Webster had not done anything wrong to be omitted from the XI; it’s just that Cameron Green is a better fit and brings higher batting and bowling value. But Australia wouldn’t want that scenario to arise and hope Steve Smith is fit enough to play in Adelaide, as they look to seal Ashes 2025.

