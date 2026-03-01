Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Scores Magnificent 158 in Final ODI Innings Against India

In her final ODI appearance against India, Alyssa Healy smashed 158 runs at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Alyssa Healy Signs Off with Stunning 158 in Final ODI

In the match, Australia lost the toss and were asked to bat first by India. Alyssa Healy was given a guard of honour by the Indian team in her final ODI match.

For the final time in ODI cricket, Alyssa Healy strides to the middle with the bat, accompanied by a guard of honour from India 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GQcKDplzh6 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) March 1, 2026

Opening the innings for the last time in white ball cricket, the captain scored an unbelievable 158 off just 98 balls. Her knock included 27 fours and two sixes, and she batted at a strike rate of 161.22.

Alyssa Healy and Georgia Voll added 104 runs for the opening wicket. She then shared a 145 run partnership for the third wicket with Beth Mooney. With the help of her innings, Australia posted a massive 409/7 in 50 overs. Apart from Healy’s 158, Voll scored 62, Mooney remained unbeaten on 106, and Nicola Carey made 34 not out off 15 balls.

Speaking about Healy, she became only the second women’s cricketer after Johmari Logtenberg to score a century in her final ODI. It is also the highest score by a player in their last ODI innings.

It was a proud moment for her husband, Mitchell Starc, who was in the commentary box. The Australian fast bowler was seen on camera as Healy brought up her century.

An Alyssa Healy century in her final ODI!



And no one is prouder than Mitch Starc in the commentary box 😊#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ey27zCbPt2 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) March 1, 2026

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy still has one more international match to play before retirement. She will play the one off Test against India, which begins on March 6 in Perth.

Alyssa Healy Career Numbers and Major Achievements

Alyssa Healy has had a wonderful international career. She has played 125 ODIs and 162 T20Is. She has also played 10 Test matches, and the upcoming Test will be her last.

In ODIs, she has scored 3619 runs at an average of 35.83, including seven centuries and 19 half centuries. In T20Is, she has made 3054 runs at a strike rate of 129.79, with one century and 17 half centuries. In Tests, she has scored 489 runs at an average of 30.56, including three half centuries, with a best score of 99. She would like to finish her career with a century in her final match.

Healy has also achieved great success with Australia, winning eight ICC World Cup titles, six in T20 World Cups and two in ODI World Cups. She was part of the team that won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Her biggest highlights include scoring 170 against England in the ODI World Cup 2022 final, the highest individual score in a Women ODI World Cup final, and winning Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2020 final against India.

