Australia Teenage Captain Oliver Peake Backed by Ashwin As Future Star After Majestic Ton in U19 World Cup 2026 Semis

The U19 World Cup is a tremendous platform for the next-gen stars to showcase their talents and grab the attention of the world. One such promising player featuring in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026 is Australia skipper Oliver Peake.

The 19-year-old recently also gave a sheer testament to his sheer batting prowess by slamming a deft century in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. The dynamic left-hander registered a fiery 88-ball 100, comprising 10 boundaries and a maximum in the decisive ENG U19 vs AUS U19 semi-final match today (February 3).

Peake’s heroics were also spotted by veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who lauded the young Aussie’s knock and identified him as a promising future prospect.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin wrote, “One hell of a knock by the Australian U19 captain Oliver Peake. Calculated, composed, and solid under pressure in a big game. Big future ahead #Under19WorldCup Remember the last ball 6 he hit for the @RenegadesBBL against the @ScorchersBBL?

Notably, Oliver Peake is amongst the leading run-scorers and second-highest for Australia in the current edition of the U19 World Cup with 234 runs in just four innings at a stellar average of 78.00 that features two centuries.

Speaking about the ENG U19 vs AUS U19 clash, despite the stellar batting performance from Oliver Peake, he failed to take the defending champions over the finishing line. Coming out to bat at No.4, he batted till the very last but kept on losing partners from the opposite end.

Chasing a total of 278, Australia got bundled out for 250 with Oliver Peak being the last wicket to fall and they lost the contest by 27 runs as England booked their berth in the final of the U19 World Cup 2026.

Earlier, for England, Thomas Rew was the highlight performer with the bat, scoring a decisive ton (110 off 107 balls).

With Australia out, England will now wait for the winner of the other semi-final match between India U19 and Afghanistan U19, who will join them for a battle to lift the trophy on February 6.

