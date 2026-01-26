BBL 2025/26 Team of the Tournament: KKR Batter Leads Batting Charts, Punjab Kings All-Rounders Lead the XI

Several IPL and Australia stars performed well in BBL 2025/26.

After another Big Bash League (BBL) tournament, Perth Scorchers continued their dominance by winning the title for a record sixth time. It’s now time to make the BBL 2025/26 Team of the Tournament.

A number of solid performers flexed their skills throughout the competition, with some achieving remarkable consistency. Some of them will be part of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, while a few will also participate in IPL 2026.

We look at the BBL 2025/26 Team of the Tournament.

Finn Allen

(Matches – 11, Runs – 466, Average – 42.36, Strike rate – 184.19)

Finn Allen is going BIG against Mitchell Starc! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/D7DPvVFh2J — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2026

An obvious choice in the BBL 2025/26 Team of the Tournament, Finn Allen was the leading run-scorer in this edition of the Big Bash League, with 466 runs at an average of 42.36 and a strike rate of 184.19 in 11 innings. He also hit two fifties and a century in the season. His solidity at the top was one of the biggest reasons for Perth Scorchers’ immense success in the competition.

David Warner

(Matches – 8, Runs – 433, Average – 86.60, Strike rate – 154.09)

David Warner might not be playing enough competitive cricket anymore, but his class and skills are still the same, and this BBL season reiterated it. The southpaw was the second-leading run-getter, only after Allen, despite featuring in only eight matches. He hit two centuries in a magnificent season.

Sam Harper

(Matches – 11, Runs – 381, Average – 54.43, Strike rate – 155.51)

SAM HARPER HAS A BIG BASH CENTURY! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/58W0aPyMu2 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2025

Sam Harper was among the best Australian batters, finally showing his true potential with immense consistency. Harper was the best batter of the team and also excelled with the gloves behind the stumps. Personally, it was the best season for Sam Harper, as he did the heavy lifting for Melbourne Stars.

Cooper Connolly

(Matches – 12, Runs – 209, Strike rate – 139.33, Wickets – 15, Economy – 6.40)

Cooper Connolly was hot and cold with the bat, but contributed consistently with the ball. He was the seventh-leading wicket-taker, with 15 wickets at 14.93 runs apiece. Additionally, Connolly scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 139.33 in 12 outings, with a best of 77.

Matt Renshaw

(Matches – 10, Runs – 324, Strike rate – 152.83, Wickets – 5, Economy – 6.84)

Matt Renshaw is seeing them SO well in #BBL14. pic.twitter.com/T0C7xcOYhb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

Matt Renshaw was another all-round performer and a well-deserved member of the BBL 2025/26 Team of the Tournament. He scored 324 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 152.83 in 10 innings, including a century. Moreover, Renshaw picked up five wickets at an average of 19.40 in eight outings.

Aaron Hardie

(Matches – 12, Runs – 339, Strike rate – 146.12, Wickets – 12, Economy – 8.63)

Among the best all-rounders in the competition, Aaron Hardie was another vital member of Perth Scorchers winning group, where he contributed with both bat and ball. He made 339 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 146.12 in 12 innings. Additionally, Hardie bowled a few useful spells with the ball, especially in the initial phase.

Marcus Stoinis

(Matches – 11, Runs – 273, Strike rate – 135.82, Wickets – 15, Economy – 7.43)

Marcus Stoinis removes Babar Azam, and doesn't he love that 👀 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/eyAAOhIRsH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2026

Australia would be pleased with how Marcus Stoinis played with both bat and ball for Melbourne Stars in BBL 2025/26. While his batting returns were decent, his bowling returns were particularly impressive, as he took 15 wickets at 15.53 runs apiece in 11 innings. He was among the best all-rounders this season and rightly gets a spot in the BBL 2025/26 Team of the Tournament.

Jack Edwards

(Matches – 13, Runs – 133, Strike rate – 168.35, Wickets – 19, Economy – 8.10)

Jack Edwards is another all-rounder whose bowling exceeded expectations throughout the competition. The newly-recruited SRH player took 19 wickets at an average of 18.47 to end as the second-leading wicket-taker. He also played a couple of handy cameos with the bat to cap off a remarkable season with Sydney Sixers.

Peter Siddle

(Matches – 11, Wickets – 16, Average – 17, Economy – 7.13)

That is a beauty from the Victorian at the MCG. @KFCAustralia #Zingers #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/pI54W3jgIS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2025

At 41, Peter Siddle is still going as strong as ever and was fabulous with the ball in the BBL 2025/26 season. The veteran speedster grabbed 16 wickets at 17 runs apiece and conceded only 7.13 runs per over. He was wicketless only once and dismissed multiple batters as many as four times.

Haris Rauf

(Matches – 11, Wickets – 20, Average – 16.70, Economy – 8.23)

The best bowler of the season, Haris Rauf, found perfect conditions on Australian decks. He was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 20 wickets at an average of 16.70 and an economy rate of 8.23 in 11 innings. Rauf bowled with good pace and bounced out even the best of the pace hitters with his relentless bowling.

Rishad Hossain

(Matches – 12, Wickets – 15, Average – 20.87, Economy – 7.83)

The Bangladesh spinner gets a much-needed wicket for the Hurricanes. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/PaXQumUADI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 18, 2025

Rishad Hossain and Lloyd Pope were two big contenders for one spot in the BBL 2025/26 Team of the Tournament. Rishad gets the nod for being more economical; both had an equal number of wickets. He was playing his maiden BBL season, but took the role of a lead spinner for Hobart Hurricanes to help them finish as the third-best team in the competition.

