‘Book Us A Table’ – Travis Head’s Epic Line To Teammates Before Ashes 2025 Blitzkrieg REVEALED

Australia star Travis Head played a key role in helping the Kangaroos retain the Ashes 2025 urn after a stellar performance, finishing as the top-scorer with a stunning 629 runs in 10 innings. Going into the series, Australia had questions regarding their opening pair but Travis Head put those doubts to rest in the series opener itself.

After the Aussies opted to open with Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings of the first Test at Perth, the decision backfired as both players departed cheaply. Weatherald fell for a two-ball duck while Labuschagne could manage just nine runs.

With a difficult fourth-innings run chase of 205 looming over the hosts, Head volunteered to open and what happened next was nothing short of magical. Amongst one of the shortest Test matches, which got over in just two days, Travis Head ended up registering a match-winning 123 on a tricky pitch and single-handedly propelled Australia over the finishing line. While Head’s knock exuded uber confidence, it is now known that the left-hander said something to his teammates before walking out to bat that reflects he was already in a mindset to dominate.

According to Cricket.com.au, Head had said, “Book us a table at the Cottesloe Hotel for lunch tomorrow – we’ll get this done tonight.”

Travis Head in 2025

After his heroics in the Perth Test, Travis Head added two more centuries in the series to help Australia keep their home unbeaten Ashes streak intact since 2010. Overall, he had a brilliant 2025 year, where he ended up scoring 801 runs in the longest format 21 innings, averaging 40.

In white-ball too, Travis Head had decent numbers. In 10 ODIs, he smacked 362 runs, including a fifty and a ton while in the shortest format Head could manage 104 runs in eight innings.

The dynamic left-hander will next be seen featuring for the Australian T20I side as they gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 from February, with a three-match T20I tour of Pakistan being their final dress rehearsal, starting January 29.

