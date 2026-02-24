Ellyse Perry Injury Timeline: When Will Star Australia All-Rounder Return After Getting Ruled Out of AUSW vs INDW ODI Series?

Ellyse Perry went through a lean patch in the preceding AUSW vs INDW T20I series.

Australia have started the AUSW vs INDW ODI series on a winning note, defeating the reigning world champions, India, by six wickets. But despite earning an early lead in the three-match rubber, the hosts will be worried regarding their ace all-rounder, Ellyse Perry. Alongside Kim Garth, the 35-year-old had also sustained a quad strain during the T20I series decider against India, which sidelined both of them from the ongoing 50-over leg of the series.

When Will Ellyse Perry Return to Action?

The absence of the star all-rounder would be a huge setback for the Aussies. However, Perry has confirmed to the broadcasters that the injury is not very serious. She also discussed her chances to get back to the squad for the one-off Test match in Perth, starting on March 6.

“It’s probably just one of those ones where I’ve got to let it settle for a little bit, and we’ll just see where we get to over the next week or so. We started some running today, and that all went pretty well. But with a condensed schedule, it just depends how it responds to a few different things,” said the player.

Earlier, she had also picked up a hamstring injury during the league-stage fixture against India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. But after retiring hurt in the middle of the innings, the right-hander came back and won the game for the seven-time champions with an unbeaten 47-run knock.

Ellyse Perry Battling Through a Rough Patch of Form

Following a decent campaign in the one-day World Cup, the talismanic all-rounder has found herself going through a lean patch of form. Notably, the star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player had opted out of taking part in the WPL 2026 due to personal reasons, which the side eventually went on to win to join hands with the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the most successful teams of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Perry participated in New Zealand’s T20 league, Women’s Super Smash, scoring only 103 runs in four matches. Following this, the all-rounder also endured an underwhelming outing in Australia’s Women’s National Cricket League 2025-26. She managed just two wickets and 91 runs in four fixtures, averaging 22.75 with the willow.

In the subsequent T20I series facing the Women in Blue, Perry continued a similar sub-par show, putting up only 28 runs in three appearances, including two single-digit scores. But the fans would hope for their premier all-rounder to soon regain her match fitness as well as the touch of form, keeping in mind the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

