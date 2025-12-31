Emotionally Drained Amid Ashes 2025, Travis Head Eyes Break To Stay Fresh for T20 World Cup 2026.

Travis Head is currently the leading run-scorer of the Ashes 2025.

Australia batter Travis Head has opened up about being emotionally drained amidst an intense Ashes 2025. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the rubber, with 437 runs at an average of 54.62 in eight innings, including two centuries.

While he has performed exceedingly well, Head highlighted the mental and physical toll the series has taken on him, and he wants to stay fit for the T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the dynamic batter revealed he is unlikely to feature in the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26 once the Ashes 2025 ends.

“Probably unlikely with the emotional drain of an Ashes series, and what’s coming up in terms of the World Cup. You go into every series wanting to have a good contribution. I felt like I’ve been close to that and played really well. And the emotional drain of actually being in an Ashes series and playing it is always tough. So I think it’s important to go into a World Cup fresh, but we’ll see where we get to, though.”

While most games in the Ashes 2025 have ended rather quickly due to the treacherous nature of the pitch, Australia and England still had to toil in every game, and the energy required for a five-match high-intense Test series is immense. Hence, Head doesn’t want to go into the T20 World Cup 2026 with fatigue and poor headspace, for which he must take a break once the Sydney Test next year ends.

How Travis Head will be part of a jam-packed schedule from 2026

Australia are set for one of the tightest schedules from August 2026 across formats, and Travis Head will be a central part of their plans. After the T20 World Cup 2026, they will play against Bangladesh at home in a two-match Test series in August before travelling to South Africa for three red-ball games in September and October.

Then, Australia will host New Zealand for a four-match Test series at home, followed by an away Border-Gavaskar Trophy in early 2027. There’s also a 150th anniversary Test against England in March 2027, and the Aussies will then play an away Ashes series midway through 2027.

Following a packed Test schedule, the World Cup will also take place in late 2027 on the African continent. In the middle of all this, Head will feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

He hinted at how he will likely manage his playing time to spend more time with his young family at home, suggesting he might skip a few series in between to manage his workload and mental well-being. Travis Head is currently at the peak of his career, but playing non-stop cricket will take away his purple patch, and Australia will look to give him ample breaks as they gear up for a gruelling schedule.

