Explained — How Umpiring Error Wrongly Adjudged Cooper Connolly Stumped Out During PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I

Pakistan wrapped up a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Australia.

A controversial stumping decision during the PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I led to Australia’s massive defeat to Pakistan and has sparked debate. Following the game, replays later suggested that the batter, Cooper Connolly, should have been called not out, as the dismissal should not have stood under ICC rules.

Why Was Cooper Connolly Stumping By Khawaja Nafay Not Legal

Chasing a massive 208-run target, Australia found themselves in deep trouble at 82/6. That’s when Cooper Connolly walked into the middle. But any hopes of Australia winning faded quickly as the left-hander returned to the dugout within two balls. He shimmied down the track against left-arm orthodox spinner Mohammad Nawaz, but missed the delivery that turned sharply down the leg side. Pakistan wicket-keeper Khawaja Nafay whipped the bails off in what seemed, at first glance, to be a straightforward stumping.

Cooper Connolly in T20 Cricket in 2026-

Matches-11

Runs-40

Balls-56

Average-4

Strike Rate-71.42

Cooper Connolly is One of The Worst Players To Ever Play T20 Cricket. This Shows How Bad This Australian Team Is. Extremely Bad Team. Group Stage Exit Loadingpic.twitter.com/lrC3sCHWhA — Aryan Goel (@Aryan42832Goel) February 2, 2026

Australia then slipped to 82/7 and ultimately were bowled out for just 96, losing by 111 runs. This defeat marked their heaviest loss in T20I history. However, slow-motion replays later revealed what the on-field umpires missed.

The video clearly displayed that while Nafay broke the stumps with his left hand, he held the ball in his right. If this had been noticed during the match or reviewed by the umpires, they could have overturned the decision.

ICC Playing Conditions And ‘Fairly Broken’ Wicket Rule

According to clause 29.2.1 of the ICC playing conditions, a wicket is broken fairly only if the fielder dislodges the bails or uproots the stumps while holding the ball in the same hand used to break the wicket.

“The wicket is broken fairly if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps or a stump is struck out of the ground by a fielder with his hand or arm, providing that the ball is held in the hand or hands so used,” the clause states.

In the case of Cooper Connolly, Nafay did not have the ball in his hand. This means that the wicket should not have been considered fairly broken. According to the laws, the 22-year-old should likely have been given not out.

