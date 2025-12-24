Former Australia Captain Backs Tasmania All-rounder Amidst Cameron Green’s Ashes 2025 Failure

His last red-ball appearance came during the West Indies tour in July 2025.

The World Cup-winning Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has come forward in support of all-rounder Beau Webster, following an underwhelming display of Cameron Green in the Ashes 2025 so far.

Ricky Ponting on How Backing Cameron Green Might Have Affected Beau Webster’s Chances

The 26-year-old has not lived up to his potential yet in the marquee red-ball series facing England. Since resuming his bowling in the Sheffield Shield 2025-26, the player was believed to be a great asset for the hosts’ side. But Green has managed only 76 runs and two scalps in three fixtures of the ongoing Ashes 2025.

“Apparently, he’s a very deep thinker about his own game. But if I had some advice for him, it’d be just keep things as simple as you can, think about what you’ve done at domestic cricket and take your domestic game to the Test match and back it in for a while,” Ponting suggested to the youngster.

Notably, amidst his lean patch of form, the former batter has opened up on how sticking with Green might have affected the opportunities of Webster. Since his debut in early 2025, the Tasmania all-rounder has notched up 381 runs in seven Test matches, including four fifty-plus scores.

“The unfortunate player in this whole Australian summer so far has been Beau Webster. He got injured at the start of the Australian summer and missed a couple of Shield games, which probably didn’t help because he didn’t get the same sort of run-in and runs under his belt as someone like [Marcus] Labuschagne did,” he said on The ICC Review.

However, the 32-year-old has piled up 271 runs in his latest five First-Class appearances and bagged 16 wickets, including an unbeaten ton, a fifer and two three-wicket hauls.

Australia On Track to Register Another Ashes Clean Sweep at Home

The hosts have continued their dominating run on the home soil to outclass Ben Stokes and Co. in the Ashes 2025. They have clinched all three fixtures of the series so far to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead before heading towards the MCG.

Previously, the Baggy Greens have whitewashed the visitors in three successive Ashes series down under since 2013-14 and might replicate the feat again in the ongoing five-match rubber. But despite a comfortable winning spree, the ex-Australian player has opined that Webster might be in the management’s plans to strengthen the team’s lineup.

“I actually feel a bit for him, and he might be the one that they’re thinking about in that No.7 slot as well. They might think about moving Inglis out and bringing Webster in there just to get a bit more bowling back up as well,” added Ponting.

