Chief Selector Gives Verdict On Steve Smith Inclusion Chances in Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Steve Smith has been in exceptional form in the Big Bash League 2025-26 for the Sydney Sixers so far.

Just after Cricket Australia dropped their preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, Steve Smith donned the Sydney Sixers jersey in the Big Bash League (BBL) and went berserk. Chief selector George Bailey and the Australian management have a decision to make.

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the Australian side looks well settled with almost all players in tremendous form ahead of the big event. However, with Steve Smith upping the ante in the franchise league, George Bailey voiced his opinions on the possibility of Smith making it onto the flight to the subcontinent.

Steve Smith in the shortest format has not been received as that big a name, as it is in the longest format. However, it seems from his performances that the 36-year-old has taken offense for the same. In three matches for the Sixers till now, Smith has registered 173 runs with a century and a fifty to his name.

That being said, Bailey broke the silence on the possibility of Steve Smith making it to the Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Squad. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are Australia’s designated openers in the format, and have both been in some good nick lately.

“If there were moving parts and something was required around there, no doubt his name would be in the mix. He’s playing incredibly well, but Mitch Marsh and Travis Head are also playing incredibly well, and they’ve done really well at the top for us in the T20 format,” said Bailey.

