How Nine Words of Steve Smith Silenced Jofra Archer During 2nd Test of Ashes 2025

Smith remained unbeaten on 23 off 9 balls in the second innings, while Jofra Archer went wicketless.

During the second Test in Brisbane, it only took nine words for Australian captain Steve Smith to put England pace spearhead Jofra Archer firmly in his place as the hosts registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory. The win put them in a commanding position as Australia took a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes 2025 series.

Steve Smith vs Jofra Archer Verbal Spat

With Australia needing 65 runs in the fourth innings, Archer was bowling full throttle, consistently clocking 150 km/h. As the ninth over began, Smith walked into the middle. The England pacer bowled a short delivery, which the batter dispatched to a boundary with an impressive pull shot. Despite being hit on the previous delivery, Archer bowled yet another short ball, and Smith attempted to guide it over the slips, prompting the pacer to deliver a verbal barb at the batter.

According to Fox Sports, Archer taunted Smith on the likes of, “likes to play shots when there’s not much on the scoreboard” It ignited a retort from Smith, who was caught on stump mic saying, “You bowl fast when there’s nothing going on, champion.”

Meanwhile, at the non-striker’s end, England captain Ben Stokes and Australian opener Jake Weatherald, who was playing only his second Test, exchanged words as Archer returned to his run-up.

“Spit it out if you’re going to say something. Finally rocked up,” Weatherald appeared to say to Archer. Stokes, defending his teammates, said: “You got 70 and started chatting.” The Aussie opener replied, “I was only saying something because you were saying something now.” The England captain hit back: “I say it with a smile on my face though Jake.”

After all of these intensified verbal moments, Archer again targeted the batter’s helmet. Smith, waiting for the same, attempted yet another pull shot as the ball caught the top edge and flew over the slips for another four.

Steve Smith Remains Tight-Lipped on Verbal Barbs With Jofra Archer

Earlier, speaking at the post-match press conference, Smith had played down the question regarding his heated exchange with Smith after the win.

“That stays on the field. It was good banter. He’s a good competitor; he comes hard at you, so it was good fun. What history do I have with him? He was bowling at a good pace. Not really too sure what he said, not sure what I said either. It’s not really any of your business either, so we’ll leave it out there,” Smith added with a laugh.”

Notably, during the Ashes 2019 in England, Archer had hit Smith on the helmet and the elbow. It forced Australia to send Marnus Labuschagne to bat as a concussion substitute, a moment that truly defined the series. Notably, Smith finished the series as the leading scorer, with 774 runs in seven outings at a staggering average of 110.57, while Archer picked up 22 wickets in eight innings at an average of 20.27.

