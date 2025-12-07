Jofra Archer Sledges Steve Smith, Gets Fitting Reply From Australian Skipper With Two Boundaries in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Steve Smith and Jofra Archer were involved in a verbal battle during the final moments of 2nd Ashes 2025 Test. The two have a history of going hard at each other, and another chapter has been added to this fierce rivalry.

It all started when Archer bowled a short delivery, to which Smith tried to ramp but missed his shot, probably due to the high pace. The bowler immediately had a few words to say, and the Australian captain came with a sharp retort, “Bowl fast when there’s nothing going on, champion.”

Archer again bowled a bouncer, and Steve Smith somehow managed a top edge over the wicketkeeper’s head since he was late on his pull shot. The English pacer again had a few words to say, and Smith, while not as fiery as with his previous retort, again exclaimed something to the bowler to make the atmosphere intense.

As if this were not enough, Jofra Archer didn’t stop with his short-ball tactics and again fired a bouncer, but Steve Smith came inside the line and pulled it over the fine-leg region for a huge maximum. Unfortunately, Archer couldn’t do anything apart from being frustrated, and Smith surely won this mini-battle at the Gabba, as he always does.

It stays on the field: Steve Smith on spat with Jofra Archer in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

Steve Smith was rightly pumped up after Jofra Archer had a go at him and finished the game in a hurry. The fiery celebration after the winning shot depicted that he took Archer’s words too seriously and ended up playing a fantastic cameo to wrap the game.

However, Steve Smith didn’t take it off the field and was calm when asked about his chat with the English pacer. The Australian skipper explained that these things should remain on the field while praising Archer’s competitive nature.

“It stays on the field. Nah, it was good banter. You know he’s a good competitor; he comes hard at you, so yeah, it’s good fun.”

While Archer has bowled a few lethal balls to Smith over the years, including the infamous one at Lord’s, he hasn’t dismissed him yet in Tests, and the batter boasts 130 runs in 220 deliveries without any dismissals. Maybe after this altercation, England might have unleashed a beast in Smith, who can torment them in the upcoming games in the rubber.

