Josh Tongue Bowls an Unplayable Magic Delivery To Dismiss Steve Smith in 4th Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

It was an unplayable delivery.

Josh Tongue bowled an outrageous delivery to dismiss Steve Smith in the 4th Ashes 2025 Test in Melbourne. He has been England’s best bowler in the game so far, and the ball to dismiss the Australian captain was indeed unplayable.

Tongue bowled a slightly fuller-length delivery on the stumps line, to which Smith went for an expansive drive on the up. However, the ball kept coming into the batter, who ended up playing across the line to see his stumps being shattered.

The special part about this delivery was that Steve Smith expected the ball to move away since the seam was pointing towards the first slip, but it kept coming in to induce a false shot. Josh Tongue also bowled it full enough so that the ball doesn’t miss the stumps, and Smith also gestured how the ball behaved prodigiously off the surface, which has ample assistance for fast bowlers.

He has a knack for picking wickets and bowled with full steam in the first session to get early wickets for England. Smith has been inconsistent in the ongoing Ashes 2025 and got another unplayable delivery, losing his wicket on a score of 9.

Josh Tongue takes a magnificent five-wicket haul in 4th Ashes 2025 Test

After winning the toss, England opted to bowl first on a tricky Melbourne pitch, and their bowlers proved the decision correct. They picked early wickets on Day 1, and Josh Tongue was the pick of the bowlers, as he made early inroads to leave Australia in a spot of bother.

He started with Jake Weatherald’s wicket, strangling him down the leg side to get a lucky breakthrough. However, Tongue soon became unplayable and dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in his next over with a typical Test match wicket length, on a good length and outside the off-stump line to induce an outside edge.

His next wicket was Steve Smith, who, as mentioned, got the ball of the match and couldn’t do much. In the second session, Josh Tongue was again among the wickets in the second session, dismissing Michael Neser and Scott Boland to earn his maiden Ashes five-wicket haul with the ball.

His marvellous spell helped England bundle Australia on a mere 152 in 45.2 overs, as their bowlers put on a terrific show. Tongue was their best bowler in the innings and walked off with a fabulous spell in front of a packed crowd.

