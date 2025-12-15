Major Milestone in Sight, Nathan Lyon Plots ‘Fairytale’ Comeback in 3rd Ashes 2025 Test.

Nathan Lyon's decreased role has been closely analysed.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is set to return for the 3rd Ashes 2025 Test in Adelaide, with a major landmark in sight. He is only two wickets away from surpassing Glenn McGrath to become Australia’s second-most prolific wicket-taker in Test cricket.

At a time when Lyon’s future and decreased role have been heavily analysed, the veteran spinner hopes to make a fairytale comeback at a venue he has always excelled at. As the South Australia Cricket Association unveiled a commemorative plaque of the bowler along their ‘Avenue of Honour’ behind Adelaide Oval’s Members’ Stand, he recalled his maiden Test at the ground while labelling overtaking McGrath’s record “incredible” during an interaction with reporters.

“I daresay it would be like a little fairy tale, I guess, with my history here. My first ever Test match here was on the roller here back in 2010, funnily enough against England. So for me to potentially overtake Glenn McGrath (here) would be pretty incredible.”

Nathan Lyon has 63 wickets at an average of 25.36 in 26 Test innings, including four five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul, in Adelaide. No other bowler has taken as many wickets as him at this venue, and with spin expected to play a role here, Lyon will fancy his chances to make an impact and possibly revive his slipping Test career.

Who will Nathan Lyon replace in Australia playing XI for 3rd Ashes 2025 Test?

Nathan Lyon will not be the only player coming into the XI for the 3rd Ashes 2025 Test, with the captain Pat Cummins also set to return. With both available for selection, Australia will be forced to make a few harsh decisions and drop two speedsters from the previous game.

Among those expected to sit out are Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser, both of whom have been decent in patches. In fact, Neser took a magnificent five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Brisbane Test, and his omission might look harsh but will be reasonable, given the team dynamics and playing conditions.

Even if Cummins weren’t available, Nathan Lyon was certain to return to the XI since spin will play a greater role in Adelaide, and he’s still Australia’s best spinner in the longest format. Maybe Neser wouldn’t have sat out then, with Doggett being the only omission, but Cummins’ return will call for two obvious changes.

For Lyon, this will be a strenuous Test: English batters will come hard at him and take him as a weak link amidst several quality fast bowlers around him. That would also significantly boost his wicket-taking prospects, as seen in the 2023 Ashes, where he averaged 29.33 but conceded four runs per over across two Tests.

