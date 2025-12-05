Marnus Labuschagne Takes Sensational Diving Catch With One Hand Inches Above the Ground in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

It was a tough catch for Labuschagne.

Marnus Labuschagne took a sensational diving catch to dismiss Jofra Archer in the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test. Australia have been a live wire on the ground as a fielding unit from Day 1, and one of their fielders came up with another top effort to cap off England’s innings in Brisbane.

Brendon Doggett bowled a short delivery on leg stump, to which Archer looked to pull on the leg side and made a nice connection. However, Marnus Labuschagne quickly moved to his right and made a timely dive to reach the ball.

He went for the catch with both hands, but somehow managed to grab it with his right hand just before the ball hit the ground. Labuschagne was slightly off balance but still ensured the ball didn’t pop out of his hand while coming down to complete a fabulous catch.

Archer had hit the ball flat, and it was travelling quickly, so Marnus hardly had any time to adjust at backward square leg. Still, he showed terrific skills and helped Australia bundle the opponent on 334 in the first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne catch depicted Australia’s fielding show in 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

Australia have been terrific in Brisbane and hardly missed any wicket-taking opportunity, no matter how arduous. It started with a wicketkeeping masterclass from Alex Carey, who didn’t shy from standing up to the stumps against pacers who were bowling at a reasonable pace.

Josh Inglis effected a terrific run-out to send England captain Ben Stokes back into the pavilion, where he did everything in one motion. Later, Carey pulled off a magnificent diving catch while running backwards, even though he collided with one of his teammates in the process.

Now, in the early hours of Day 2, Marnus Labuschagne fittingly ended England’s first innings with a top catch, breaking a crucial 10th-wicket stand between Joe Root and Jofra Archer. Overall, Australia would be pretty satisfied with their fielding performance, which definitely played a role in restricting England on a nice batting surface.

Given the way the English side plays, the score could have been more had Australia not taken every opportunity on the ground. It’s up to the batters now to get close to the opponent’s first-innings score before the pitch becomes tricky to bat with the pink ball on Day 3 and 4.

