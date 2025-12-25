Former Captain Insists Australia to Not Pick This Star Pacer for Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test

Pat Cummins is unavailable for the fourth Test.

Former captain Michael Clarke has weighed in for Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett to feature in an all-pace attack of Australia for the Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting December 26. He believes the duo deserves to play over comeback man Jhye Richardson.

Michael Clarke Backs Michael Neser, Brendon Doggett Over Jhye Richardson

With skipper Pat Cummins and ace spinner Nathan Lyon ruled out of the Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test, stand-in captain Steve Smith confirmed that the hosts will field an all-seam lineup at the MCG.

“I can’t have Richardson leapfrogging Doggett and Neser to play on Boxing Day. They both deserve to play ahead of Richardson,” Clarke wrote in his column for the Herald Sun.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Smith mentioned the seam-friendly conditions as the reason behind the decision.

“You just have to play with the surface you’re given. The pitch has 10mm of grass, quite furry and under green under quite cold and overcast conditions, there will be quite a bit of movement,” Smith explained.

Australia have named five specialist pacers in the 12-man squad for the Boxing Day Test. With Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland expected to lead the attack, there is uncertainty over two places. While Doggett (first two Tests) and Neser (Pink Ball Test) have already featured in the series, Richardson will make his comeback to the Australia Test squad after four years.

Australia XII for Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test

Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, and Jhye Richardson.

Battle For A Place in Australia Playing XI Intensifies

According to Smith, a final pitch inspection before the coin toss will allow them to decide whether Neser, Doggett, or Richardson takes the next two spots after Starc and Boland.

Richardson has been absent from the red-ball setup since the Ashes 2021 due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. Returning to competitive cricket, Richardson made his mark through impactful exploits with Australia A, including five wickets against England Lions. His chance comes after the unavailability of Pat Cummins in the playing combinations.

Richardson’s ability to swing the new ball at high speed without relying on height has caught the selectors’ attention. Yet Clarke’s comments highlight the selection dilemma. Neser took 5/42 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test, while Doggett has shown consistent domestic form and has claimed seven wickets in two Tests.

With Josh Hazlewood’s injury history and Starc nearing 36, Richardson’s comeback suggests long-term thinking, but Clarke believes that merit should guide the decision for this important Test.

The fourth Test begins on Friday at 5:00 AM IST, with Australia already retaining the urn after a 3-0 lead.

