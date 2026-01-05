Michael Neser Takes Fabulous One-Handed Diving Catch To Dismiss Joe Root in 5th Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Michael Neser has taken several good catches off his own bowling in Ashes 2025.

Michael Neser took a terrific catch off his own bowling to dismiss Joe Root in the 5th Ashes 2025 Test in Sydney. Australia have been brilliant as a fielding unit throughout the competition, and one of their players came up with another top effort.

Neser bowled a back-of-a-length delivery into the body, to which Root tried to come forward to play, but the ball bounced more than anticipated. Hence, it hit the batter’s sticker and took a leading edge, flying on the leg side away from the bowler.

However, Michael Neser was vigilant enough to follow the ball closely and immediately ran towards it. He covered good ground, but the ball was still away from him, so he made a timely dive and grabbed it with his right hand just before it could touch the ground.

It took an absolute blinder from Michael Neser to dismiss Joe Root, who departs for 160 👏 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/tqgTTDGBkZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2026

Neser had also taken a few fine catches off his own bowling earlier in Ashes 2025, but this was his best fielding effort, one that came at the right time for Australia. Joe Root was batting so well in the innings, and it required a special effort to end a special knock from a special batter.

Michael Neser bowls another top spell to bundle England in Sydney

Michael Neser has been brilliant throughout the Ashes 2025 and bowled another fine spell to bundle England’s innings on Day 2. He took four wickets for 60 runs in 18.3 overs to end as Australia’s best bowler in the innings.

Neser dismissed big batters like Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Will Jacks to skittle England on 384. He now becomes the fourth-leading wicket-taker in the series despite playing only three games.

Michael Neser has 14 wickets at an average of 17.43 and a strike rate of 28.64 in five innings, including a five-wicket haul with the ball. He has been among the finest domestic performers and finally has chances to prove his worth in the absence of big guns, and the veteran pacer has done it with flying colours.

The absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood could have been a massive blow for Australia, but Neser has stepped up to fill the void and show why his exclusion in recent years was indeed harsh. With premium fast bowlers being highly injury-prone, Australia will now have the confidence to employ him without much stress, at least in home games.

