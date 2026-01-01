Relief for Australia As Mitchell Marsh Returns To Form With A Stunning 55-Ball Century Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

The Australian white-ball skipper was not amongst the runs in the first four BBL 2025-26 matches.

It was as if Mitchell Marsh was waiting for the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 to be announced, to show how destructive he can be with the bat in hand. The Perth Scorchers opener unleashed hell upon the Hobart Hurricanes along with Aaron Hardie, scripting a magnificent 164-run stand, which came off just 84 deliveries. Marsh was finally dismissed for 102 off 58 deliveries.

The Scorchers were 80/2 at the end of the 10th over of the first innings when they decided to take the power surge. The two-over affair ended up yielding 38 runs for the visitors. The destructors-in-chief? Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Hardie. The latter smashed 26 runs off Chris Jordan (five boundaries and a maximum) off the 11th over which shifted the momentum completely in their favour.

The Australia T20 skipper registered his 2nd BBL century, off just 55 deliveries in a stunning display of playing with the field. The Perth Scorchers opener displayed brute strength and took the bowlers to the cleaners right after the momentum shift. To add some context, the Scorchers could not score a single boundary for four overs (between overs 7-10), after which the momentum shifted like a pendulum.

This knock will be a sigh of relief for the Australians, considering the T20 World Cup 2026 is on the horizon. Mitchell Marsh was not in the best of forms before this knock, with scores of 0, 3, 16 & 6. That being said, this century had everything on display – the opener took his time to get off the hook, but made sure he capitalised on it once he did.

A scintillating century from the Bison! 🦬👏 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/QIA48klz0V — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2026

The Mitchell Marsh Masterclass Fuelled By Hurricanes’ Errors

The first 10 overs belonged to the Hobart Hurricanes. The scoreboard read 80/2 at the halfway mark, which was decent, considering that the Ninja Stadium is a high-scoring one. However, the power surge soon after changed everything. The Scorchers literally scorched the Hurricanes with 149 runs off the last 10 overs, taking the final score to 229/3, credits to Marsh and Hardie.

That being said, it is important to understand that the end result of the first innings was down to some very ordinary bowling from the Hurricanes, as much as it was great batsmanship. The moment boundaries started flowing in the power surge (overs 11 & 12), the bowlers could not at all stick to their plans, and went wayward with their lines and lengths.

There seemed to be no plans whatsoever, and that is exactly where Mitchell Marsh took advantage of the situation and pushed the Hurricanes in a corner. The Men in Purple were not able to execute the wide yorkers, as most of Marsh’s late surge came square of the wicket on the off-side. Nathan Ellis also missed a couple of tricks – one of which was handing the ball to Riley Meredith from the wrong end.

With the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 declared by the Aussies, Mitchell Marsh being in form would be one of the best things for the side. Travis Head’s explosiveness would be an added advantage to the line-up. The likes of Cooper Connolly have also been drafted into the scheme of things, with Mitchell Owen and Ben Dwarshuis being left out.

