Mitchell Marsh Set To Bid Adieu From Domestic Red-Ball Cricket, Raises Question Over Australia Test Future

His last Test appearances came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Mitchell Marsh has hinted at a potential Test retirement. He reportedly communicated with Western Australia after the conclusion of the Sheffield Shield 2025-26 season.

Mitchell Marsh Set To Bid Farewell to Test Cricket

Marsh had returned to First-Class cricket for Western Australia against Victoria earlier this month, keeping doors open to represent the nation in red-ball format. Notably, Marsh has played just nine matches for Western Australia in the past six years.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald’s report, he told teammates that he intends to draw curtains on his First-Class cricket at the end of the Sheffield Shield season.

“Mitchell Marsh has not closed the door completely on playing Test cricket if selectors approach him,” said the report.

The 34-year-old, who had been exploring potential Ashes 2025 options, scored nine and four runs across two innings on his return to Melbourne. Marsh remains a key player in Australia’s T20I and ODI sides and is expected to be busy in preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026. But he may remain unavailable when the domestic First-Class competition resumes next year. Notably, Australia do not play another Test after this summer’s Ashes 2025 until they host Bangladesh in August.

Thus, this seems an indication of what’s to come for Mitchell Marsh in Test cricket.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Marsh Test Career

Australia’s T20 captain has represented Australia in 46 Tests since his debut in 2014. His last Test appearance came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India in Melbourne. He was dropped for Beau Webster for the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

In 122 First-Class matches, Marsh has piled up 6,415 runs at an average of 33.06, including 13 hundreds and 29 fifties, while claiming 171 wickets at 31.60.

Marsh has scored 2,083 Test runs in 46 Tests at 28.53 and snared 51 wickets at 40.41. His memorable Test innings was a remarkable 118 at Headingley during the Ashes 2023 after returning to the national side.

Meanwhile, Australia have made a dominant start to Ashes 2025, securing victories in the first two Tests of the five-match series. Australia have preferred Cameron Green as an all-rounder ahead of Webster. Green recently started bowling after recovering from an injury earlier this year. In the ongoing Ashes 2025, HE has amassed 69 runs in two innings at an average of 34.50 and also picked up a wicket.

The 3rd Test will begin in Adelaide on December 17. If Australia win, they will clinch the five-match series, and England’s losing record of 17 straight Tests in Australia will rise to 18.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.