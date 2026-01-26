Sam Harper Sheds Inconsistency With Strong BBL 2025/26, Moves Closer To Australia Call-up

Sam Harper was the third-highest run-scorer in the BBL this season.

Over the last few years, the Big Bash League (BBL) has played an instrumental role in unearthing new talents for the Australian setup. Though not really a new one this time, but the BBL 2025-26 will surely have brought Sam Harper in the limelight after his performances.

The wicketkeeper-batter playing for the Melbourne Stars was in the form of his life in the recent edition of the competition, with 381 runs across 11 innings at an average of 54.42. Moreover, he boasted of a strike-rate of 155.51, with two fifties and a brilliant hundred against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG.

As they say, good performances never go unnoticed. Though the ship for the T20 World Cup 2026 has already sailed (in the words of Aussie batter Steve Smith), Sam Harper would be watched from close quarters for a place in the Australian side for the shortest format.

Some season for Sam Harper 👑 pic.twitter.com/76i8AiNLbA — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 21, 2026

Sam Harper Comes Into His Own, Finally!

Looking at the 29-year-old bat, whether or not he is capable was never the question. Having said that, Sam Harper was a bit late to the party of players having cracked the code for consistency in the 20-over format. It took him a while, but when he cracked the code, he made spectators watch without blinking.

The wicketkeeper-batter from Victoria has experienced a series of inconsistent performances, which were held against him up until the start of the recent BBL season. Harper was not able to register a single T20 fifty in 20 innings before entering the tournament, which he left with the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award to his name.

The right-handed opener started his BBL career for the Melbourne Stars back in 2016-17, but was picked by the Melbourne Renegades soon after. Post five seasons with the Renegades, Harper was again traded to the Stars a couple of years ago. His 381 runs across the season are his best numbers in the league so far.

The 29-year-old is extremely good on the pull, and can pick lengths at ease. His knock of an unbeaten 110 against the Sixers in Sydney saw his get off the hook with a series of pull shots – which signifies his core strength. To add to that, Harper is really quick behind the stumps and can pack a punch with his glovework, making him a real asset for any side.

