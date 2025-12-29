Should Australia Drop Cameron Green for Beau Webster for Sydney Test of Ashes 2025?

Cameron Green averages a mere 18.66 in Ashes 2025.

Despite regaining the urn in Ashes 2025, Australia’s batting unit hasn’t fired according to expectations, with the team heavily relying on individual flashes of brilliance in every game. Among the worst batting performers have been Cameron Green, whose form has raised serious doubts over his spot.

Green has accumulated 112 runs at an average of 18.66 in six Ashes 2025 innings, with a best of 45, making him the second-lowest run-scorer among Australian batters with at least five innings in the rubber. Only the tailender Scott Boland (42) has scored fewer runs than him, and these two are the only batters not to have any fifties so far.

Australia’s head coach, Andrew McDonald, explained how it’s a “nice problem” to have with Beau Webster sitting out, and management understands the pressure of keeping him out. Webster has been impressive in his short Test career: four fifties in 12 innings and eight wickets at 23.25 runs apiece in 11 innings.

“It’s a nice problem to have when people are talking about someone out of the team that’s unlucky. People are going to debate selection. They’re going to debate where Cameron is at this point in time and how he fits. And Beau, I think he’s averaged 34 and did some handy bits and bobs with the ball for us as well. So we know we’ve got a quality player sitting there waiting.”

Should Australia bring Beau Webster for Cameron Green for Sydney Test?

Cameron Green is certainly under the pump after a string of low scores in the Ashes 2025, but Australia might stick with him for the final Test. One thing that’s not been taken into account is how treacherous conditions have been for batting, and Green’s batting position has largely been unsettled.

In 2025, Green batted at five different batting spots and performed reasonably well in precarious conditions in the West Indies. Then, constant shuffling, along with tricky batting conditions, has not allowed him to settle in the ongoing Ashes 2025.

Obviously, he could have still shown a better application, but most other batters, despite playing at settled spots, haven’t really excelled exceedingly either. The bowling value Cameron Green provides is still more than Webster’s since he generates bounce and bowls quicker into the body, which works really well on the kind of decks offered in the series.

Beau Webster hasn’t done anything wrong to remain out of the XI, and the temptation to give him a go in Sydney is understandable, more so after his competitor’s poor run of form. But Australia should stick with Cameron Green for one more Test, given that his attributes are still more suited to the conditions in Australia.

