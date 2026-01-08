Snicko Controversy Erupts Again As Jake Weatherald Survives Close Call in 5th Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH]

Australia wins the Ashes 2025 by 4-1 and strengthens the top spot in WTC 2025 points table.

The DRS controversy has once again become a major talking point on the final day of the Ashes 2025. The incident took place in the seventh over of Australia’s second innings.

Jake Weatherald Survives on 16 in Ashes 2025 Final Day

Just after hitting a boundary off Brydon Carse, opener Jake Weatherald edged one to the keeper Jamie Smith. England decided to take the decision upstairs, as their appeal for caught behind was denied by the on-field umpire Ahsan Raza.

But third umpire Kumar Dharmasena decided to stay with the decision of not out even after the Snicko displayed slight spikes on the screen. The English pacer was furious over the call and engaged in a fiery debate with the on-field umpire and the batter. The visitors’ skipper Ben Stokes was also seen to have a chat with Raza regarding the decision.

Watch the DRS controversy here:

Previously, the entire series witnessed multiple controversial calls, including Stokes’ dismissal off Mitchell Starc in the first innings of the final Ashes 2025 Test. Most of the time, the tourists ended up on the wrong side of the event.

Earlier, it had favoured Aussie gloveman Alex Carey to score his maiden Ashes century in the third fixture. The hosts’ talismanic seamer Starc also attributed it to being the “worst technology” during the same match following the bizarre dismissal of the English keeper-batter.

Australia Claims Ashes 2025 By 4-1 After Sydney Win

After five exciting Test encounters between the arch-rivals Australia and England since November 2025, the hosts have clinched the prestigious Ashes series once again with a scoreline of 4-1. Notably, this is the fourth successive Ashes series victory for the Baggy Greens on their backyard.

On the other hand, England would want to look back on their missed opportunities, as they created several chances to edge out the opposition throughout the series but failed to capitalise on some of the crucial moments.

However, despite a disappointing tour, Joe Root ending his century drought on Australian soil with two hundreds, a magnificent 154 from youngster Jacob Bethell, and England’s solitary victory in Melbourne to break the humiliating streak of clean sweeps down under will be among the positives before taking on New Zealand at home in June 2026.

