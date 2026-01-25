‘This is silly’ — Steve Smith Slams Umpires as Rain Drama Sparks Fan Outrage in BBL 2025-26 Final

Fans, Steve Smith expressed frustration after the umpires failed to halt the proceedings amid heavy rain.

We aren’t used to watching cricket being played in rain, except when it is raining fours and sixes. That being said, the umpires officiating in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 Final had different plans, which left Sydney Sixers star Steve Smith frustrated.

Rain started pouring down after the third over in Perth, and the players prepared to head back towards the pavilion. However, the umpires looked unmoved. Both Donovan Koch and Sam Nogajski stayed put, raising a lot of questions over the matter.

Australian batter Steve Smith was miced up when the incident occurred, and he expressed his disappointment in the fact that the umpires kept play going.

“This is silly. There’s no way we should be playing cricket in this,” said Steve Smith.

Steve Smith Expresses Frustration, Fans Join In Over Rain Drama

The disappointment was not just limited to Steve Smith. Multiple fans took over on social media to express their frustration on the matter.

In my opinion,the game should be stopped.If the rain eases,play can resume,but if it doesn’t,they should use the reserve day.Playing in such condition is dangerous especially bowlers,who can slip,and pick up serious injuries that may keep them out for a long time.#BBLFinal #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/o6reVmRgCD — Usman Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@shaikhusman_7) January 25, 2026

Well below standard officiating in the @BBL final with the rain.



Hope the @SixersBBL ask @CricketAus for a please explain.#BBLFinal — cool.hat&sunnies.dog (@zac_jennings91) January 25, 2026

So the umpires let them play in pouring rain, to then come off after 5 overs in the same conditions?



That’s legitimately cheating 😂



Unbelievable scenes #BBL15 — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) January 25, 2026

@BBL BBL is a Joke! I love it , let’s get real… No way they should be playing in that rain! Hope your insurance is up to date as Duty Of Care comes into the game. — justmyopinion (@hayphil55) January 25, 2026

Putrid rain rules. CA should be ashamed. You want the marquee players to come out here but you run the show with Mickey Mouse rules#BBL15 — Mike Scolz (@skulzy87) January 25, 2026

Umpires not going off for the rain is so it doesn’t disadvantage the home team should there need to be a reduction in overs under the DLS. Clearly favouring Scorchers. #BBL15 — dazm229 🇦🇺 (@dazm229) January 25, 2026

That was the over when is was “pissing down” according to Steve Smith.



Aside from that over, he took 1/15 from 3 overs.



But you know, stay out in the rain so you get 5 overs in… — Richo (@Steve_Richo1) January 25, 2026

Tough on Sydney Sixers in the BBL final.



The umpires made the team play out in heavy rain since the five-over mark wasn't reached. They pulled off the players once the fifth over was complete. Steve Smith called it 'silly' on air. — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 25, 2026

I'm all for ensuring you get a game in, but in rain that heavy it can only give assistance to the batting side – and as an umpire you shouldn't be handing that much of an advantage to one team. #BBL15 — Buzzers & Beamers (@BuzzersBeamers) January 25, 2026

