‘This is silly’ — Steve Smith Slams Umpires as Rain Drama Sparks Fan Outrage in BBL 2025-26 Final

Fans, Steve Smith expressed frustration after the umpires failed to halt the proceedings amid heavy rain.
We aren’t used to watching cricket being played in rain, except when it is raining fours and sixes. That being said, the umpires officiating in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 Final had different plans, which left Sydney Sixers star Steve Smith frustrated.
Rain started pouring down after the third over in Perth, and the players prepared to head back towards the pavilion. However, the umpires looked unmoved. Both Donovan Koch and Sam Nogajski stayed put, raising a lot of questions over the matter.
Australian batter Steve Smith was miced up when the incident occurred, and he expressed his disappointment in the fact that the umpires kept play going.
“This is silly. There’s no way we should be playing cricket in this,” said Steve Smith.
ALSO READ:
The disappointment was not just limited to Steve Smith. Multiple fans took over on social media to express their frustration on the matter.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.