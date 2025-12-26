News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
australia-cricket

Tim David Retired Hurt in BBL 2025-26, Raises Australia’s Concerns A Month Before T20 World Cup 2026

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: December 26, 2025
1 min read

Hobart Hurricanes’ star batter Tim David left the field due to a hamstring injury. The incident took place during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth, on December 26.

Chasing 151 against the home team Perth Scorchers, the Hurricanes got off to a poor start as three wickets were toppled cheaply. Nikhil Chaudhary contributed with a slow 34 off 30. But Tim David was their only hope with a 42 off 28. He smashed three boundaries and two sixes before he had to leave the field due to a hamstring niggle.

The Hurricanes need four runs in six balls to win this match.

More to follow…

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.