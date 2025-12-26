Tim David Retired Hurt in BBL 2025-26, Raises Australia’s Concerns A Month Before T20 World Cup 2026

Hobart Hurricanes’ star batter Tim David left the field due to a hamstring injury. The incident took place during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth, on December 26.

Chasing 151 against the home team Perth Scorchers, the Hurricanes got off to a poor start as three wickets were toppled cheaply. Nikhil Chaudhary contributed with a slow 34 off 30. But Tim David was their only hope with a 42 off 28. He smashed three boundaries and two sixes before he had to leave the field due to a hamstring niggle.

The Hurricanes need four runs in six balls to win this match.

Drama at Optus Stadium.



Tim David has left the field with what looks to be a hamstring injury. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/UEIObKHnDr — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2025

