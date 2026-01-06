Travis Head Shuts Down Critics Hilariously For Questioning Double Ton Jinx [WATCH]

The left-handed opener got dismissed for 163 in the first innings of the fifth Test.

Travis Head did not start the five-match Test series as an opener, but is ending it as an opener. And so to say, on a very strong note. Promoting him to the top of the order was something that the Aussies had to do in the second innings of the first Test in Perth. And the results were soon visible on the scoreboard. The Australians took the lead in the first innings in Sydney and it had a lot to do with the heroics of Travis Head upfront.

The southpaw from Adelaide slammed a terrific century which came off 105 deliveries to steer the Australians close to the England total of 384. His innings of a 163 produced 24 boundaries and a solitary maximum and came at a strike-rate of almost 100. Travis Head has gone on to become one of the most reliable batters in all the formats for Australia.

Clearly the best batter in the five Test match extravaganza, Head has scored 600 runs in nine innings at an average of 66.66, which shouts brilliance at the top of the order. Despite his technique not being the best against the moving ball, the 32-year-old has produced some brilliant aggressive shots via his hand-eye coordination.

The chatter in the press conference and in the stats rooms around the globe is about a completely different topic. The left-handed opener has been dismissed seven times between 150-175 in Test cricket, which has raised concerns over his ability to convert his scores into double centuries. Upon being asked about the same in the press conference, Travis Head had a hilarious response up his sleeve.

"Pretty s*** stat, isn't it?"



Travis Head and our very own Josh Schönafinger had a good laugh about this trend in Trav's game. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/wIV1Rr696N — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2026

Why is Travis Head So Successful As an Opener?

When asked about the 600 runs that he has scored in the five-match Test series till now, Travis Head replied saying that it was probably 400 runs more than what he had imagined. Well, the way he bats portrays the exact same kind of attitude. The 32-year-old is fearless about his approach, and has bene given the backing by the management to back his strengths.

The fact that he has not been able to get to the 175-run mark despite breaching the 150-run mark seven times in Tests so far cannot be held against him. This is simply because the situation of the game changes drastically, as does the confidence of a player. Hence, the urge to go attacking might be the easier option as it helps the team get quicker runs.

However, Travis Head has a brilliant hand-eye coordination – something which is required for an opening batter to be able to play shots which Head does. The left-handed batter simply takes his front foot out of the way in order to create room to hit the ball. This is why teams must target him outside the off-stump to make him reach for deliveries that are outside his hitting arc.

Scoring runs at a brisk pace in Tests is becoming a new thing in the longest format. But not every batter is able to live up to what it takes to execute the skill. Someone like Harry Brook and Jamie Smith do not get the same applause for playing in a similar way.. Though it can be argued that their batting positions are different. That being said, Travis Head has had a brilliant Ashes series, and will be the batter to dismiss in this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

