Which Australia Test Players Will Play BBL 2025-26 After Ashes 2025 Triumph? 

Australia were the dominant force in the Ashes 2025 as they defeated England by 4-1 to retain the urn. Now that the Test series is over, all eyes will be on the ongoing BBL 2025-26 season, which is heading towards the business end.

The marquee Australia T20 tournament is often deprived of star attractions due to their Test season. There are 12 more league games remaining in the BBL 2025-26 season, followed by the finals. Which means there’s enough time for fans to witness their favourite stars in action. But the big question is which players will take the field immediately after the five-match series.

Which Australia Players Will Feature In BBL 2025-26 After Ashes 2025?

Here we take a look at the Australia Test players’ availability status for the remaining BBL 2025-26 season.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc was the ‘Player of the Series’ in the Ashes 2025 for his remarkable performance with the ball and a couple of crucial knocks with the bat. He is set to feature in the BBL for the first time in 11 years. The left-arm pacer, having retired from T20Is, will don the Sydney Sixers jersey on January 16 against Sydney Thunder and on January 18 versus Brisbane Heat.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith has made a few appearances for Sydney Sixers in recent years. He will yet again play in Magenta and will be available from their next game on January 11 against Hobart Hurricanes. Smith, since he isn’t part of the T20I set-up, will be available for the finals should Sydney Sixers reach there, along with Starc.

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne is in the Brisbane Heat playing XI for their game against Sydney Thunder today. He is playing the BBL 2025-26 less than 48 hours after the fifth Test. Labuschagne will be available for the rest of season including the finals.

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja, who marked the end of his stellar career with the Sydney Test, is also playing today versus Thunder. Having retired from international cricket, Khawaja will be available for Brisbane Heat for the remaining season.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis played two Tests in the Ashes before playing one game for Perth Scorchers on December 30. He again joined the Test team for the final match. Inglis will be there for the Scorchers from the January 11 fixture against Adelaide Strikers.

Alex Carey

Alex Carey was the designated wicketkeeper for Australia in the entirety of the series. He will feature in the BBL for Adelaide Strikers from their next game against Perth Scorchers on January 11.

Beau Webster

Beau Webster had to wait for his turn in the Ashes as Australia chose to play Cameron Green over him. He did well in the Sydney Test, picking up three wickets in the second innings. He will be available for Hobart Hurricanes from their next game on January 11 versus Sydney Sixers.

Jake Weatherald

Jake Weatherald made his Test debut in the Ashes 2025 and played all five games. The left-hand opener will turn up in the BBL season but for a different team. He has only played for Adelaide Strikers in the past but will now wear the Hurricanes jersey.

Michael Neser

Michael Neser was part of the Australia playing XI in three Tests, including Sydney. He is sitting out of Brisbane Heat’s January 10 fixture but will be available from January 14.

Todd Murphy

The off-spin bowler Todd Murphy was close to featuring in the Sydney Test but missed out. He will now join Sydney Sixers and will be available for selection from the January 11 fixture.

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson played only one Test in the Ashes as he has been managing his injury and workload. He wasn’t picked for the Sydney Test and was released for the BBL. He is available for selection for Perth Scorchers.

Brendan Doggett

Brendan Doggett got opportunities in the first two Tests of the Ashes and was part of the squad for the entire series. He will turn up for Melbourne Renegades from their next match on January 10 against Melbourne Stars.

Which Australia Test Players Will Not Play BBL 2025-26?

Some of the Australia players have opted against making an appearance in the BBL season after an intense Ashes campaign.

Travis Head, who was the highest run-scorer in the series by some distance, will not join the Strikers. Pace all-rounder Cameron Green didn’t have a great series and has decided to skip the BBL tournament.

Seamer Scott Boland played all five Tests in the absence of Josh Hazlewood and he has also decided to rest and not turn up for Melbourne Stars.

The Test captain Pat Cummins played only one Test due to injury and workload management. He’s unlikely to play in the BBL for the same reason. Josh Hazlewood missed the entire Ashes but is closer to a return. He was added to the Sydney Sixers side but chances of him playing are close to none.

