Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australia Cricketer Who Hit Three Consecutive Sixes in His Second BBL Match for Adelaide Strikers

Jerrssis Wadia is a 24-year-old all-rounder for Adelaide Strikers who is making a mark in the Big Bash League (BBL). He was born in India and played youth cricket for Baroda before moving to Australia. He plays for the Adelaide Strikers Academy.

Wadia is mainly a left-arm orthodox spinner and a left-handed batter. He is known for hitting the ball cleanly and scoring quickly in the lower order.

His parents still live in Mumbai. He was part of the Adelaide Strikers U19s program before Covid. After the borders reopened, he returned to Adelaide and has been playing in the South Australian Premier Cricket circuit since the 2022/23 season for Adelaide, East Torrens, and Tea Tree Gully.

Jerrssis Wadia Makes an Impact in Just His Second BBL Innings

In his second innings in the BBL, Wadia came in at a crucial time at No.7 with Adelaide Strikers were struggling at 120/5 against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba.

He scored 34 runs off just 16 balls, including three sixes. He hit his first three balls for six in different directions and also scored a boundary in the same over. On the first ball, he sent it over mid-wicket, then played a scoop over fine leg, followed by a reverse scoop over short third. Even though the Strikers lost, his innings changed the momentum and showed his hitting power.

Jerrssis Wadia From India to Australia Overcoming Struggles to Pursue Cricket

Born in India, Wadia played age-group cricket for Baroda before moving to Australia. In an interview he said that the transition was not easy for him. He had to leave his family behind and manage on his own in a new country. Wadia has shared that his early days in Australia were tough, with financial struggles.

“I want to keep going because I don’t want to go back to that life. Oh, my family’s back home. I came here by myself for cricket. I had to make a decision what I needed to do. I left everything and came to Australia. At the start, it was really tough. My family wasn’t sure about it. They were they were disagreements cuz they were not financially able to support. They just did it for the first couple months and then I was by myself,” he said.

Performance Beyond the BBL

Jerssis Wadia has also done well in other domestic tournaments. In the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Australia, he played for Adelaide Strikers Academy and took 10 wickets in eight matches, with an economy of 7.10.

