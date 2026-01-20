Why Cooper Connolly Will Be a Serious Threat in BBL 2025-26 Final and T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Recent Batting Failures

All-rounder Cooper Connolly might give Australia the edge in the coveted tournament.

Australia announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 a few days ago, and most of the anticipated names were on that list. However, one name took some of the spectators by surprise – Cooper Connolly. The 22-year-old is one of the most promising players in the Australian cricketing circuit.

Cooper Connolly has been included in the squad for his all-round skills, which would be required to thrive in the shortest format of the game in the subcontinent. Along with being a reliable left-handed batter, Connolly also knows a thing or two about left-arm orthodox spin, which makes him a wily customer.

Having said that, the imbalance in both of his skills has been on display in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26, wherein the youngster is representing the Perth Scorchers. The franchise made it to the Final of the tournament with a thumping win over the Sydney Sixers, and Connolly did play a part.

Even though Cooper Connolly started off the BBL with a bang this season with scores of 59 and 77 in the first two games for the franchise, he went past the 20-run mark just once in the next nine games. On the other hand, his bowling has been terrific, with 15 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 6.56.

How Cooper Connolly Can Be a Threat in T20 World Cup 2026

Cooper Connolly has been picked in the squad for his all-round skills, but his bowling would be the one to reap greater rewards for the Australians. The youngster has also showcased the skills to open the bowling, which is not easy for finger spinners.

The Australians are well balanced with a number of all-rounders in their side. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and skipper Mitchell Marsh will come in handy for the side. However, Cooper Connolly is the player who can make a difference.

The left-handed youngster is the one who can take the ball away from the right-hander, and can also pack a fine punch with the bat in hand. Though that keeps Matthew Kuhnemann on the bench, it solves a bigger problem for Australia in the middle-order.

With Maxwell also having the skills to take the new ball, it leaves someone like Adam Zampa to bowl at a time when he can inflict maximum damage for the opposition. Either ways, Cooper Connolly can open a lot of doors for Australia in the tournament with his bowling alone.

