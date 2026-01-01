Australia have named their T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Why is Ben Dwarshuis not in Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026? This has been a major question since the 2021 champions announced their team for the mega event.

Why is Ben Dwarshuis not in Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026?

Ben Dwarshuis played ample matches leading up to the T20 World Cup 2026, but his omission from the squad was always on the cards. With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood returning, Australia had no place for Dwarshuis, who can contribute with both bat and ball.

The only way to accommodate him in the squad was by dropping Xavier Bartlett, but he gives significant new-ball value with more than decent batting expertise. Bartlett will play for one of Cummins or Hazlewood midway through the tournament if they require rest or get injured again.

Bartlett’s new-ball value is immense, and his improved hitting in the lower order went in his favour. Dwarshuis could have been the option if Australia wanted a left-arm pacer since Mitchell Starc has retired. However, they preferred Bartlett, who was with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season and understands the conditions in the subcontinent.

His bowling is more suited to these pitches, especially in India, and he has also worked on his death-over bowling in recent times. So, this answers ‘Why is Ben Dwarshuis not in Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026?’

Australia’s squad mostly on expected lines

Barring a couple of controversial omissions, Australia have selected the T20 World Cup 2026 squad on expected lines. Their playing XI is set, with no room for changes, while the reserves also bring experience and skills.

Those who might not start in the strongest XI are Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, and Matthew Kuhnemann. These will only get a chance if someone gets injured or needs to be rested, while other XI pick themselves.

With Starc retired and injury concerns for Cummins and Hazlewood, Australia might be light on bowling resources and can’t afford them to suffer any further setbacks. Fortunately for them, the XI will have numerous pace and spin-bowling all-rounders to balance the side and provide them with the flexibility.

The selection was harsh on Ben Dwarshuis, but someone had to miss out since only 15 members can be part of the squad. That said, he still has a chance to make it to the final team, given how injury-prone a few Australian players have been in recent times.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

