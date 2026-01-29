Australia will play Pakistan in a three-match T20I series starting on January 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Glenn Maxwell is a major absentee, as he has not been picked in the squad for the series.

The reason is simple: He is not in the squad as he has been rested ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Not in Australia Squad for PAK vs AUS T20Is?

Maxwell is not injured, but recently he had a disappointing Big Bash League (BBL) season with the Melbourne Stars. He has been rested for this series ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7.

Glenn Maxwell struggled in the BBL 2025–26 season, scoring only 76 runs in eight matches at an average of 15.20 and a strike rate of 120.63. With the ball, he took just two wickets in 10 matches.

Apart from him, injured players Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, and Nathan Ellis, who are part of the World Cup squad, have also not been included for this series.

Australia squad for the PAK vs AUS T20Is

Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa.

Australia Still Trust Glenn Maxwell Despite Dip in Form

Even though Maxwell is going through a dip in form, he will still be one of the players Australia will rely on, as he has performed well in big tournaments and important matches in the past.

In 2025, he played 10 T20Is, scoring 171 runs at an average of 21.37 and taking six wickets.

He did well in MLC 2025, where he scored 252 runs in 10 innings at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 175.00, and picked up 10 wickets in six innings.

