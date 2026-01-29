Mitchell Marsh is not playing 1st T20I.

Why is Mitchell Marsh not in Australia playing XI today for PAK vs AUS 1st T20I? The reason is simple: Marsh has been rested for this game so that he can be fresh for the remaining series and the subsequent T20 World Cup 2026.

Why is Mitchell Marsh not in Australia playing XI today for PAK vs AUS 1st T20I has been a major question since the announcement of the playing XI. The answer is that he arrived in Pakistan only 48 hours before, so management doesn’t want to rush him.

He was involved in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26 final, and his franchise, Perth Scorchers, won the game against Sydney Sixers. The game was scheduled on January 25, and he flew late for the rubber.

Listen to the crowd!



Mitch Marsh falls for 44, and the Scorchers fans show their appreciation for the Australian T20 skipper 🧡 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/F4ZQGZimXr — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2026

Marsh has had injury issues previously, and Australia can’t afford to risk another ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Hence, he will rest for the opening fixture and should be back at the helm from the second game onwards.

Travis Head to lead in Marsh’s absence

With Mitchell Marsh absent, Travis Head will act as the stand-in captain for the first T20I against Pakistan. He has previously led Australia in one T20I against England in 2024.

He will open the innings along with Matthew Short in this game. There are three debutants in Australia’s playing XI – Matt Renshaw, Jack Edwards, and Mahli Beardman.

They were all in good form in the BBL and will get an opportunity in the absence of several first-choice players. This series allows Australia to check their bench strength and prepare backups in case the need arises at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia playing XI for 1st T20I against Pakistan

Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman

