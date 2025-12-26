Why Is Nathan Lyon Not In Australia Playing XI for Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test?

Australia have already sealed the Ashes 2025.

After securing the Ashes 2025 and taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Test series, Australia faced a tough decision to replace their premier spinner. Nathan Lyon did not feature in the Australia Playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting December 26.

Why is Nathan Lyon not playing Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test?

The 38-year-old off-spinner Nathan Lyon hasn’t played much role in Australia’s dominant victories in the ongoing Ashes 2025. He bowled only two overs in the opening Test and was dropped from the Australia playing XI for the pink ball Test. He failed to feature in a home Test for the first time in 12 years. However, he returned to play the third Test and claimed two wickets in the first innings and three in the second.

However, in the process, the spinner sustained a right hamstring injury on the final day while diving at fine leg to save a boundary. He looked in immense pain as he hobbled off after a brief exchange with Marnus Labuschagne. Later, he left Adelaide Oval on crutches for scans. Despite him joining Australia’s Adelaide Test victory celebrations, Lyon’s injury has ruled him out of the Boxing Day Test.

Who Replaces Nathan Lyon in Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test?

With Nathan Lyon out, it was expected that Todd Murphy, who mirrors his skills, would replace him in the squad. However, stand-in captain Steve Smith confirmed in the pre-match conference that Australia will use an all-seam attack for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, leaving out Todd Murphy as a specialist spinner.

Smith explained that the choice was based solely on the conditions, as he expects the surface to assist pacers in the cool, overcast weather.

“We’ll take a look at the wicket, but it looks like one that’ll provide plenty for the quicks. It’s certainly not about Todd’s skill. We know he’s a quality bowler, but we’ve chosen an all-pace attack this week,” Smith said

Notably, Todd Murphy had filled in for Lyon during the Ashes 2023 in England. Murphy boasts an excellent record at the MCG. Representing Victoria, Murphy claimed 10 wickets in seven innings of Sheffield Shield matches at an impressive average of 23.70, but he didn’t bowl much due to the dominance of Victoria’s seamers. More recently, he had impressed while playing for Australia A against England Lions in Brisbane, taking three wickets.

