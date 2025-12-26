Why is Scott Boland opening for Australia in 4th Ashes 2025 Test? This has been a major question since the Australian pacer came out with Travis Head.

Why is Scott Boland opening for Australia in 4th Ashes 2025 Test?

The pitch in Melbourne has been treacherous for batting, and Australia didn’t want to lose one of their openers early in the third innings. Hence, they decided to send Scott Boland so that he could protect Jake Weatherald from getting out.

Usually, the nightwatchman doesn’t open, but it has changed now. Australia made the right call since Weatherald can be vulnerable to early movement.

So, this answers ‘Why is Scott Boland opening for Australia in 4th Ashes 2025 Test?’. He did well to survive the day by playing out the solitary over.

