Why Pat Cummins is Not in Australia Squad for PAK vs AUS T20Is

Pat Cummins last played in a T20I during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Australia are currently touring Pakistan for three T20Is just ahead of participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, amidst a few big names, the team’s Test and ODI captain, Pat Cummins, is also set to miss the 20-over series.

The answer is simple: Pat Cummins is yet to recover from his persistent back issue and is ruled out of the PAK vs AUS T20Is as well as the first few encounters of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Why is Pat Cummins Not Playing in PAK vs AUS T20Is?

The prime Australian pacer, Pat Cummins, is yet to recover from his lumbar bone stress injury that had kept him away from most of the action in the Ashes 2025. Though the bowler had made a comeback in the third red-ball fixture in Adelaide and snared three wickets in each innings, he could not continue featuring in the subsequent matches of the prestigious Test series.

Due to the late recovery, Cummins has also been sidelined from a few initial matches of the T20 World Cup 2026. George Bailey, the chief selector of Australia, had earlier revealed that the paceman will join the squad before their match against Sri Lanka or Oman.

“He will probably join that World Cup group a little bit later in the tournament, around game three or four,” stated Bailey.

Australia squad for PAK vs AUS T20Is

Mitch Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, and Adam Zampa.

Pat Cummins for Australia in T20Is

The talismanic seamer has been a vital cog in the Australian side across all three formats. He has bagged 66 wickets in 57 T20I matches so far at an economy rate of 7.44. But surprisingly, his last appearance in the format dates back to the Super Eights clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Since the mega ICC event, the 32-year-old has missed out on participating in the T20 internationals due to the Ashes preparations as well as managing his workload. But despite his long absence in the format, Cummins’ return to the side will significantly bolster their pace attack in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Notably, the T20 World Cup 2021 champions will begin their quest for the second 20-over title on February 11 against Ireland. Ahead of their tournament opener, Mitchell Marsh and Co. will take on the Netherlands on February 5 for a warm-up fixture.

