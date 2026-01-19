Why Tim David is Not in Australia Squad for PAK vs AUS T20Is

The three-match series is scheduled just before the T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia will take on Pakistan for three T20Is ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, Tim David is one of the notable omissions of the 17-member squad alongside a few other big names.

Why Is Tim David Not Included for PAK vs AUS T20Is?

Multiple star players have not made it to the Australia squad for the Pakistan T20I series. Besides the big-hitter, the list includes Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, and pacers Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis.

Notably, David is set to take a bit longer to recover from his hamstring injury. The Hobart Hurricanes batter was retired hurt during a BBL 2025-26 clash last month. However, the chief selector of Australia, George Bailey, has backed him to get fit in time to feature in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The player was in great form in the Big Bash League, putting up 98 runs in four matches at an average of 49. He also scored an unbeaten 42 off 28 balls against the Perth Scorchers before being sidelined from the tournament.

While Cummins and Hazlewood are still on their way to regain match fitness ahead of the 20-over championship, Maxwell and Ellis have been rested to manage their workload after finishing their stints in the T20 league.

Australia squad for PAK vs AUS T20Is

Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, and Adam Zampa.

ALSO READ:

Tim David for Australia in T20Is

The power-hitter is a key player in Australia squad, and they would hope for him to be back to his smashing best in the upcoming ICC event. Since his debut in 2019, the T20I specialist has amassed 1,596 runs in the format, including nine fifty-plus scores and a hundred. These runs have come in just 58 innings at a blistering strike rate of 168.88.

Notably, the solitary century in his T20I stats came in the West Indies last year. With a whirlwind 102 not out off just 37 balls, David recorded the fastest T20I century for Australia. The batter also showcased a blazing form in his latest series against India, putting up 89 runs in three innings at a fierce strike rate of 181.63.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube