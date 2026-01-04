England Great Denies Assistant Coach Role Under Brendon McCullum After Ashes 2025 Loss

England have lost the Ashes 2025 in just 11 days of cricket.

Former captain Alastair Cook has dismissed claims that he might join Brendon McCullum-led England coaching staff as assistant coach after England’s Ashes 2025 loss in Australia. The 39-year-old stated that there has been “zero contact” about any such role, insisting that the speculation comes solely from media chatter.

Michael Atherton Suggests Alastair Cook as Ideal Assistant to Brendon McCullum

As England’s tour of Australia nears its end, there are questions about the team’s leadership after their Ashes 2025 loss. Amid this, former captain and well-known commentator Michael Atherton wrote in The Times that Cook could be a great addition to McCullum’s coaching staff and suggested that his discipline and deep knowledge of Test cricket could balance out the motivational approach of McCullum.

“McCullum does not have an assistant coach, as such,” Atherton wrote. “Could one of the ‘has-beens’ step into a right-hand man role beside McCullum for Test matches? Alastair Cook, if he could be persuaded, would be a perfect candidate. If McCullum’s great strength is making his players feel 10 feet tall, then Cook could help with the drive and the discipline.”

England’s coaching setup under McCullum is currently quite small. It includes batting coach Marcus Trescothick, spin coach Jeetan Patel, and Tim Southee was replaced by David Saker as bowling coach in an interim capacity.

Alastair Cook Dismisses Coaching Role with England Setup Under Brendon McCullum

While speaking on TNT Sports during the Sydney Test, Cook laughed off the suggestion and emphasised that he had not discussed this possibility with anyone from the England team.

“The article needed to be 800 words, and Mike Atherton had done 600 and used the final 200 and threw something in,” Cook said. “Look, at some stage in my life, would I like to be involved in the England cricket team? I think I would like to try and make a difference. There has been zero contact. Zero in it.”

Cook is one of England’s greatest cricketers and knows what it takes to succeed, having played 161 Tests and scored 12,472 runs, including 33 Test centuries. Cook has also won the Ashes, both at home as captain and away as a player, and has led England to victories at home and in India.

The former England skipper retired from Test cricket in 2018 but still plays occasionally in domestic competitions. Hence, coaching might be part of his future, but it is not on the immediate horizon.

