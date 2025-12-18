Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer Involved in Heated Conversation in 3rd Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH]

During the opening session of Day 2 in the 3rd Ashes 2025 Test at Adelaide Oval, England captain Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer got into a heated exchange.

Ben Stokes unhappy with Jofra Archer

The incident happened in the 86th over of Australia’s first innings, when Mitchell Starc, who had struck nine fours in his 54 from 79 balls, was clean bowled by Jofra Archer. As Starc walked off, England captain Ben Stokes was seen in a heated exchange with Archer, showing his frustration over the runs conceded late in the innings. Archer and Brydon Carse had struggled to contain Starc in the previous overs, which appeared to trigger the on-field argument.

Ben Stokes saying to Archer

Mate don't complain about the field placings when you bowl 💩

"Bowl on the stumps" he says and yep and look what happens #ashes25@7Cricket #AUSvsENG pic.twitter.com/RFaoSnH02Z — Bernie Coen (@berniecoen) December 17, 2025

On the start of day 2, Starc attacked Jofra Archer with two boundaries, then hit Brydon Carse for two more in the next over, before adding another four off Archer. Starc was finally dismissed when Archer bowled him with a good delivery.

Archer began the day with figures of 3 for 29 and finished with 5 for 53. Even so, Australia managed to score 45 more runs to finish on 372.

Mark Waugh reacts to Mitchell Starc innings

Former Australia cricketer, Mark Waugh said on Kayo Sports that it was was a good innings and he was surprised with the way how England made it easy for him to score runs.

“That’s a good innings, can’t believe how easily he’s done it,” Mark Waugh said on Kayo Sports.

Speaking about the heated argument between Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, Mark Waugh said there must have been a breakdown in communication.

“That was a breakdown in communication,” he added.

Australia were bowled out for 372, powered by a century from Alex Carey and half centuries from Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Starc. Jofra Archer led the England bowling with a five wicket haul.

In reply, England lost eight wickets in their first innings and were still trailing by more than 170 runs. Pat Cummins took three wickets, while Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland claimed two each, with Cameron Green picking up one.

England made a shaky start to their first innings, losing their first three wickets for just 42 runs and then the fourth with 71 on the board. Harry Brook top scored with 45, while Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer remained unbeaten at the crease.

